Donald Trump Jr. to join gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster at Gering campaign stop

Donald Trump Jr. will visit Gering Wednesday, April 13, to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. Trump Jr. and Herbster will make remarks and meet with voters during a meet and greet at the Gering Civic Center.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and Trump Jr. will make his remarks at 10 a.m. Tickets are required for the event and may be found for free on Eventbrite, https://bit.ly/3joALGS.

The speakers are stopping by “to shake hands, take pictures and talk to the people of Nebraska,” Herbster campaign’s communications director Emily Novotny told the Star-Herald. She said they’ll share Herbster’s campaign visions to attendees. The event will last around an hour, Novotny added.

After short remarks, Herbster and Trump Jr. will mingle with the voters.

Trump Jr. is the eldest child of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Herbster to be Nebraska’s next governor in October. Herbster, a farmer and businessman from Falls City, is one of nine Republicans and 12 candidates overall aiming to replace term-limited governor Pete Ricketts.

Kolene Woodward, chairman of the Scotts Bluff County GOP, said, “I think it’s terrific we can get such high-profile people here. I think it says a lot about the campaign.”

Woodward said the local Republican chapter was asked to help out at the meet and greet, but the Herbster campaign put the event together.

She said plenty of local Republicans will be in attendance.

“If you mention the word ‘Trump,’ lots of GOP people are going to show up.”

Trump Jr. will also hold events with Herbster in North Platte and Grand Island on Wednesday. The North Platte event will be a similar meet and greet, with remarks at the Lincoln County fairgrounds at 1 p.m. The Grand Island event will be a "Nebraska First Celebration" at the Heartland Events Center with remarks at 3 p.m. These events also require tickets.

Herbster previously visited the Scottsbluff area in April 2021 with former President Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

