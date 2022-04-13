Donald Trump Jr. visits Gering to campaign for Nebraska governor candidate Charles Herbster

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of former President Donald Trump, stumped for gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster in Gering Wednesday. Trump Jr. said he and his father both endorse Herbster, one of nine Republicans running for the office, to be Nebraska’s next governor.

Trump Jr. spoke to an audience of around 500 people packed into the Gering Civic Center.

“I heard some of Charles’s competition had similar rallies and around three people showed up, so it reminded us of the Joe Biden rallies,” he said.

Trump Jr. spent much of his presentation criticizing foreign and domestic policy decisions of the Biden administration and campaign decisions of other candidates for governor.

“You’ve seen the difference good governors make,” he said. “You’ve seen what’s happened in the last few years as bad governors would trample your rights, your freedoms ... that’s why I’m supporting Charles Herbster.”

Herbster spent several minutes before Trump Jr. came onstage to promote his campaign to the crowd.

“As I’ve crossed the state, I’ve talked about the fact that our faith, our freedom and our families are under attack in America, and we’re going to change that with all the elections in November 2022,” the candidate said.

In his speech, Herbster rallied against illegal immigration and in support of changing Nebraska’s tax structure and promoting trade schools and community college programs. He said that, if elected, he’d manage the state like he has built and managed businesses in the past.

“I will be a different type of governor because I’m not a politician, and I’m not going to spend my time sitting in my office in Lincoln,” Herbster said. “I’m doing one political stint in my life, and that’s to lead the state and be the CEO of Nebraska to make Nebraska great again.”

Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story, including additional photos and video.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.