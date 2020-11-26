Dustin Rief looking for a home-state connection

Editor’s Note: this is the first article in a three-part series about the candidates named as finalists for the city manager position at the City of Scottsbluff.

A current Minnesota administrator is among candidates who will interview next week in the search for Scottsbluff’s next city manager. The candidate, Dustin Rief, said he and his wife are looking to move back to their home state.

“We’re hoping Scottsbluff is long term for us, or as my wife puts it ‘the forever city’” he said in an interview with the Star-Herald Tuesday.

Rief, 43, is currently the administrator for the City of Orono, in Minnesota, which has a population of about 8,147 and a total budget of about $16 million. He’s one of the three candidates vying for the top administrative position at the city, one that usually brings a six-figure salary and requires managing nearly 140 employees, a $48 million dollar budget and, right now, the impacts of a global pandemic in the region’s largest city.

Born and raised in West Point, Nebraska, Rief has seven years of municipal experience, five of those in city administration.