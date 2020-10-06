 Skip to main content
Early voting draws around 100 voters to the county election office on Monday
Early voting draws around 100 voters to the county election office on Monday

The Scotts Bluff County Election Office isn’t handing out stickers for this year’s early voter.

“We’ve got pens to take instead,” County Clerk Kelly Sides said.

On Monday, Sides said about 100 people opted to vote early in-person.

“That’s either voted or carried out (the ballot),” she said. “That doesn’t even count the people who got theirs in the mail and brought it back today. It’s awesome.”

The office set up four socially distanced booths in the office and a room with a voting machine for voters with disabilities. As usual, the County Election Office is the only location open for early voting.

Voting in-person at the office, taking a ballot home or requesting a mail-in ballot, is jokingly referred to delivery, carryout and dine-in among the office staff.

Voters still have time to register for the general election. Oct. 23 is the last day to register and the last day to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed out.

The Election Office’s hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, the office is open through the lunch hour. Early voting will continue until Nov. 2.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

