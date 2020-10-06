Early voting draws around 100 voters to the county election office on Monday

The Scotts Bluff County Election Office isn’t handing out stickers for this year’s early voter.

“We’ve got pens to take instead,” County Clerk Kelly Sides said.

On Monday, Sides said about 100 people opted to vote early in-person.

“That’s either voted or carried out (the ballot),” she said. “That doesn’t even count the people who got theirs in the mail and brought it back today. It’s awesome.”

The office set up four socially distanced booths in the office and a room with a voting machine for voters with disabilities. As usual, the County Election Office is the only location open for early voting.

Voting in-person at the office, taking a ballot home or requesting a mail-in ballot, is jokingly referred to delivery, carryout and dine-in among the office staff.

Voters still have time to register for the general election. Oct. 23 is the last day to register and the last day to request a mail-in ballot to be mailed out.

The Election Office’s hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, the office is open through the lunch hour. Early voting will continue until Nov. 2.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.