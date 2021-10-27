Economic development, projects highlighted by leaders

Leaders of local municipalities and the county looked back at 2021 and into the next year during a look at the “State of the Valley” Wednesday.
The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee once again hosted the State of the Valley event in which leaders provide an update on everything from budgets to projects for business leaders and others.
— Scotts Bluff County
Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Chair Ken Meyer started out praising the current slate of county commissioners, which include Mark Reichert, Russ Reisig, Mark Harris and Charlie Knapper.
“I have to say, I’m so proud to be part of this group. It’s probably one of the best boards that I’ve worked with,” he said, saying that he feels that there is diversity on the board and that “everybody brings a little something different to the meetings.”
In a glance at the fiscal health of the county, he said the county had a budget of $48.7 million in expenses, with the general fund making up the largest portion of that at $18.9 million. In order of expenditures, law enforcement, which Meyer included the sheriff’s department, detention center and the court system, comes in at $14.6 million; roads department, $7.7 million; the communications center and emergency management, $2.8 million and the Tri-City Roadrunner and Health department at $1.6 million.
In talking about the Tri-City RoadRunner, Meyer highlighted that the program continues to see growth.
“We continue to get new buses. They are all-around town. Ridership is growing,” he said, as he showed a slide that indicated drivers had provided more than 23,500 trips between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. “...We take care of a lot of folks. I always use the example that I think there’s two people in Lyman that have no way of getting to Scottsbluff to get their dialysis if it wouldn’t be for this Tri-City bus. WE’ve got good staff, good people.”
Meyer announced that the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department has added a new K-9 to its force, with Deputy Anthony Osborn paired with the dog. He also praised the work of Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, who he called one of the best sheriffs the county has had, as he highlighted that it had served more than 30,000 civil papers in the last year and responded to an average of 660 calls a month.
Overman has also been overseeing the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center. One of the accomplishments that Meyer noted occurred when the county re-negotiated its contract for housing federal inmates, increasing its rate from $59 a day to $90 a day.
“So it (the detention center) is starting, not to pay for itself, but to become more efficient financially, which we really, really appreciate that.”
The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center has begun a $7 million upgrade, which will include the purchase of new radios by area municipalities for police, fire and other services. Additional updates include the expansion of the statewide radio system, which aims at improving interconnectivity among agencies across the state. The communications center fields an average monthly call volume of more than 6,000 calls, according to Meyer.
In projects highlighted, Meyer cited the Stegall Road Project completed this summer. Seven miles of the 12-mile county road were redone.
“It’s a good road,” he said. “It’s a great road. Now you don’t have to worry about breaking out the back window of your pickup truck when hitting a pothole. So, we’re pretty proud of that.”
The county also purchased a chip sealer, used for projects on Lockwood, Sandberg and Carter Canyon Roads. Meyer said it is a cost savings for the county to have its own sealer and it’s hoped to get more of its oil roads done.
Meyer also touched on tourism and other activities during his presentation. He said, “I’ve said it more than once, the employees make us look really good,” he said as he wrapped up his presentation.
City of Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan turned the City of Scottsbluff presentation over to its city manager, Dustin Rief. In doing so, McKerrigan noted as one of the biggest tasks achieved by the council this year had been replacing the city manager after former city manager Nathan Johnson took a new position and left in March 2020. Rick Kuckkahn, who had been the city manager for 18 years before retiring, served about a year as interim city manager before Rief started in March 2021.
Like other officials, Rief cited budget numbers in his presentation, noting its budgeted expenditures of more than $47.8 million for the current fiscal year, a 1.5% reduction compared to the previous year. Of that, he said, $10.5 million in capital expenditures have been budgeted. He cited debt services at $1.4 million, which he said “That’s a pretty low number for a community our size.
“It is a great privilege to have the financial sbatility that we do have, and you know, it’s exciting to be able to make stuff happen because we have such a good fiscal budget and fiscal position.”
Sixty-three percent of the funding for the city’s general fund revenues comes from sales, occupation and property taxes, with lease payments paid by Nebraska Public Power making up 32% of revenues. Funds from assessed permits and fees makes up the remaining revenues.
In sales tax revenues, the City of Scottsbluff saw slight growth compared to previous years, despite the impacts of a pandemic. The City of Scottsbluff saw sales tax revenues of more than $6.9 million, compared to $6.6 million in fiscal year 2020 and $5.9 million in 2019. Sales tax revenue makes up 82% of the revenues that support the general fund, which provides the funding for “face-to-face services” like police, fire, library, parks andd recreation and development services.
“It really showed that we’re still strong,” he said of the increase in sales tax revenues of 12% from 2020 to 2021. “A lot of communities nationwide did not fare as well as we did.”
In economic development, Rief noted that the City of Scottsbluff had certification as a Nebraska Economic Development Certified Community. It’s also expanded its redevelopment areas to include more areas, with those areas now covering the downtown area, areas along the South Beltline Highway and 27th Street.
Face programs that have helped with business improvements in the downtown and East Overland were funded by $250,000 in funds. With business matches, he said, “over $400,000 impacting our community toward improvements and betterment of our businesses. It’s really great to see that.”
Projects funded by tax increment financing have included a new laundromat on Avenue H, north of 27th Street. Other projects are in the works, including a new gas station on 27th Street and an expansion of the Flyover Brewing Company, to name just a couple.
Economic projects continue to benefit from LB 840 funds, which the City of Scottsbluff collects about $1 million a year set aside from a portion of sales taxes each year.
“We’re still growing. We’re still expanding,” he said. “It’s showing in the quality of jobs that (companies) are producing, but also in our sales tax revenues and everything else we see in the community.”
During his presentation, Rief also touched on workforce housing needs, upcoming projects like the completion of the 18th Street Plaza and expected plans to work with the community as Scottsbluff has been allocated about $2.7 million in American Recovery Act funds.
— City of Gering
Mayor Tony Kaufman started his presentation praising City Administrator Pat Heath, who is a familiar face in Gering as the former public works director but stepped into the post of administrator at the beginning of 2021. He praised Heath, city department heads and staff and even the Gering City Council.
“I just really want to say I appreciate everyone’s efforts as a greater community in working together and just making a great place to want to be and live,” he said, saying the City of Gering works together with the county and other communities across the Panhandle.
In touching on the fiscal health of the city, Kaufman acknowledged that the City of Gering has had some woes in in its finance department. The City of Gering continues to advertise to fill its finance director position, which has been filled in the interim by City of Scottsbluff finance director Liz Loutzenhiser since the resignation in January 2021 of Renae Jimenez. Jimenez had just been in the position for less than two years when she stepped down. Finance director John Mejia had been terminated from the position in December 2018.
Earlier this year, the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts addressed concerns, such as delayed audits and issues with municipal accounts, in a letter to the City of Gering. The Gering council just approved the 2019-2020 financial audit during a meeting this week.
“We’ve had some bumps in the roads this year, obviously, this year with our finance department, just being down some,” Kaufman said, showing a slide that noted that the City of Gering approved a 2021-22 budget disbursements and transfers of more than $37.6 million. “But we’re obviously very solvent. We have plenty of money to conduct business and do what we need to do, and plenty of resources and reserves.”
In other fiscal figures, Gering has a necessary cash reserve of nearly $23 million, total resources of more than $60.5 million and its personal and real property tax requirement for 2021-22 was more than $1.7 million.
Like Scottsbluff, Gering renewed its certification as a Nebraska Economic Development Certified Community, representative of its commitment to economic development.
“One thing we have definitely focused on, and we’ve tried to the last few years, is really position ourselves for economic development,” he said.
The recognition is important to the community, he said, because it provides more opportunities for the City of Gering to attract and retain businesses that want to come to the community. He highlighted that businesses in the community have benefited from programs such as tax-increment financing and LB 840 grants and loans, like CS Precision, Ace Hardware and BriMark Medical.
In city projects, the Dome Rock Diamond Project celebrated completion this year. The $2.8 million complex is a great compliment to the 23 Club Project in Scottsbluff, he said, particularly as Gering continues to look forward to attracting sports tourism opportunities. A key project to be completed this year is the remodeling of the Gering Civic Center, which is underway now and was made possible due to the City of Gering qualifying for about $500,000 in coronavirus relief funds designated for civic centers and other complexes across the state.
“It will be a great refreshing of that space,” Kaufman said.
Terrytown
In beginning his presentation, Terrytown Mayor Chris Perales highlighted the accomplishments of volunteers, like children from First Baptist Church and others that help with clean up projects in the city. Efforts are underway in the city to make the community look more appealing, he said, including the hiring of a code enforcement officer and three full-time maintenance workers. The city purchased its own backhoe this year to assist with its efforts, he said, and it was even pushed into service as an employee, Robert Blanco, assisted in keeping a Sept. 28 fire contained.
Perales also referred to plans for the city to construct a new city hall building, which he said plans have been fueled by the city learning that it possessed a vacant lot that is planned for cleanup. Details of that project appeared to still be evolving from Perales’ comments that it would be presented to the Tertytown council in the future.
The Carpenter Center continues to offer programming in the community, including the addition of a “Ninja” project aimed at area youth. Perales said the program brings in 100 youth and has a waiting list.
In other programs aimed at youth, Perales cited the Terry’s Lake selection to be part of the Great Park Pursuit, a statewide scavenger hunt hosted by Nebraska Recreation and Parks Association and Nebraska Game and Parks.
Perales noted the opening of four businesses, including the Badly Bent Bar and Skill Games, as economic development positives for the community.
The largest accomplishment for the City of Terrytown this year was the completion of its $3.5 million water project, which Perales said began with talks in 2005. The City of Terrytown completed that project this year, which resulted in the removal of its water tower in April. The tower had stood in the community since 1949.
The State of the Valley is just one of the events coordinated by the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs committee. It’s next event, the Pre-Legislative Breakfast, is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7:30 to 9 a.m., at the Scottsbluff Country Club. At that event, an overview of activities accomplished in the past year and what to expect in the upcoming session will be given by state leaders.
