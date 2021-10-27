Economic development, projects highlighted by leaders

“We’ve had some bumps in the roads this year, obviously, this year with our finance department, just being down some,” Kaufman said, showing a slide that noted that the City of Gering approved a 2021-22 budget disbursements and transfers of more than $37.6 million. “But we’re obviously very solvent. We have plenty of money to conduct business and do what we need to do, and plenty of resources and reserves.”

In other fiscal figures, Gering has a necessary cash reserve of nearly $23 million, total resources of more than $60.5 million and its personal and real property tax requirement for 2021-22 was more than $1.7 million.

Like Scottsbluff, Gering renewed its certification as a Nebraska Economic Development Certified Community, representative of its commitment to economic development.

“One thing we have definitely focused on, and we’ve tried to the last few years, is really position ourselves for economic development,” he said.

The recognition is important to the community, he said, because it provides more opportunities for the City of Gering to attract and retain businesses that want to come to the community. He highlighted that businesses in the community have benefited from programs such as tax-increment financing and LB 840 grants and loans, like CS Precision, Ace Hardware and BriMark Medical.