 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Scottsbluff Star-Herald Online is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Western Nebraska Community College Foundation
alert top story topical

Embattled Banner County treasurer to resign

  • Updated
  • 0
Banner County Commissioners 4-19-22

Banner County Treasurer Monty Stoddard said he would not resign from his position despite being censured Tuesday, April 19, for his actions on Dec. 28 and that he would continue to seek re-election to another term in office. This week, he announced he had changed his mind and would resign. 

 CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Star-Herald

A Banner County official has submitted a letter of resignation two months after being censured by county commissioners for a sexual tryst at the county courthouse.

Treasurer Monty Stoddard, 59, told the commissioners of his intent to resign on Thursday, June 30. The Board of Commissioners, consisting of Bob Gifford, Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post, will take up the issue during their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5.

“I’ve just decided to move on because ... it’s just best for myself and my family to move on, and best for the county,” Stoddard told the Star-Herald, adding that he had another job lined up.

Stoddard’s name is still on the November ballot, with him having been the only person who ran for the county treasurer position. He said there’s not much that can be done about that and the Banner County voters will make their decision in the fall.

Stoddard said he believed the Banner County commissioners will likely make a decision as to who would replace him if they accept his resignation. “I have an accomplished and capable deputy,” he said.

People are also reading…

The resignation, if accepted, is effective Aug. 1. Stoddard said he planned to stay on for a month to help the county with its budgeting process.

He, along with County Assessor Bernice Huffman and County Clerk’s Office employee Caily Reece had entered pleas to attempted public indecency, a Class III misdemeanor, in April. They had been caught consuming alcohol and having intercourse in the county courthouse in December 2021.

In recent meetings, some Banner County constituents had called for Stoddard and Huffman to resign. Stoddard had refused such a call at an April 19 commissioner meeting, saying "I'm not a quitter." 

RELATED ARTICLES 

Banner County officials convicted of tryst ordered to post written apology
Banner County Board censures officials after alcohol-fueled tryst in courthouse
Banner County officials plead to charge in drunken courthouse tryst
Banner County officials charged in tryst at county courthouse
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbnb’s temporary 'no party rule' is now permanent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News