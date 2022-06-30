Embattled Banner County treasurer to resign

A Banner County official has submitted a letter of resignation two months after being censured by county commissioners for a sexual tryst at the county courthouse.

Treasurer Monty Stoddard, 59, told the commissioners of his intent to resign on Thursday, June 30. The Board of Commissioners, consisting of Bob Gifford, Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post, will take up the issue during their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5.

“I’ve just decided to move on because ... it’s just best for myself and my family to move on, and best for the county,” Stoddard told the Star-Herald, adding that he had another job lined up.

Stoddard’s name is still on the November ballot, with him having been the only person who ran for the county treasurer position. He said there’s not much that can be done about that and the Banner County voters will make their decision in the fall.

Stoddard said he believed the Banner County commissioners will likely make a decision as to who would replace him if they accept his resignation. “I have an accomplished and capable deputy,” he said.

The resignation, if accepted, is effective Aug. 1. Stoddard said he planned to stay on for a month to help the county with its budgeting process.

He, along with County Assessor Bernice Huffman and County Clerk’s Office employee Caily Reece had entered pleas to attempted public indecency, a Class III misdemeanor, in April. They had been caught consuming alcohol and having intercourse in the county courthouse in December 2021.

In recent meetings, some Banner County constituents had called for Stoddard and Huffman to resign. Stoddard had refused such a call at an April 19 commissioner meeting, saying "I'm not a quitter."

