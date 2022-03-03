Emporium Express moves in

After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Emporium Express.

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution selling the property to Ron and Sara Schluter on Thursday. The resolution took place at a special session where the only agenda item was to approve the resolution. It passed on a 4-0 vote; commissioner Mark Harris was running late and arrived shortly after the vote was cast.

After the vote, board chairman Ken Meyer congratulated the Schluters on acquiring the location. “Now the work begins,” Ron Schluter said with a smile. “... We hope it’s a win-win for everybody.”

The property formerly belonged to US Bank but was vacated in January 2021. Since December, the commissioners had been discussing the sale of it and the former Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services building directly south of it. On Jan. 18, the board approved the process of how to sell the motor bank and accepted bids for it until the end of February. However, the Schluters submitted the only bid.

Under the conditions of the agreement, they will pay the county $155,000 with an escrow of one-tenth that amount. “We’re excited that it’s going to be occupied, it’s going on the tax rolls (and) it will provide a service for the residents of Gering,” commissioner Charlie Knapper said.

Alexandria Schluter, Ron and Sara’s daughter and the Emporium Express general manager, said the new location will focus on the French apero style of dining. She described it as a pre-meal snack; an opportunity for customers to chat with their friends and dine on European-style appetizers.

“We will focus exclusively on charcuterie: cured meats ... European cheeses ... Spanish olives and other little bites. We are hoping to provide European wines, since that is the inspiration for the apero style menu. I am hoping to serve some wines to the valley that people may not be as familiar with,” she told the Star-Herald in an email.

The building will feature a lobby, seating and possibly a wine bar; Alexandria said it would be unlike anything the Platte Valley has seen before. The family liked the building’s location, as it is close to downtown and right along parade routes.

“We just saw a hole in the market in Gering,” she said. “Lots of people were asking us when we were going to move to Gering because there’s not a lot of coffee shops, there’s not a lot of places to hang out. The appeal for the building was not only did we have a drive-thru, and a large drive-thru to kind of expedite larger orders with the different lanes, there’s also the lobby which we’re really hoping to turn into a bit ‘bobo’ if you’re familiar with the term — bourgeois bohemian.”

She told the commissioners the establishment would be good for the livelihood of downtown Gering, and Meyer agreed.

The Schluters own the two current Emporium Express coffee shop locations at the Main Street Market and the Regional West Medical Center. These serve a more traditional menu of coffee, pastries and cupcakes.

They had been eyeing the Gering location since October, but needed to ensure they had everything in order before submitting a bid to purchase it. “We wanted to make sure we had all our ducks in a row with financing and banking and all that, and so we put the bid in when it was due, Feb. 28,” Alexandria said. She said the family is aiming for a summer opening, though with supply chain issues that could change. “... Not surprisingly, there’s going to have to be a lot done to convert from a bank to a coffee shop,” she said.

