Equipment renovations underway at Scottsbluff airport

Construction is underway at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport for a baggage equipment expansion and remodeling. The contractor bid was officially ratified at the airport’s board of directors meeting on Wednesday, June 15.

“TSA’s new equipment will be put into the middle of this new space. Basically, it’s an electronic bag scanner so instead of having to open up your bag, now they can just run it through a machine,” airport director Raul Aguallo said. He added that, with the new equipment, the TSA agents would need to manually check just a fraction of all bags.

The renovations will remove a conveyor belt between two offices, empty one office and double the size of the other. The new office will replace an existing custodial closet. A new custodial closet will be built adjacent to it.

The project cost around $309,000. Anderson & Shaw Construction in Scottsbluff was the only company who bid on it.

The renovations need to be complete by July 15.

“I like to think that everything we do to aid our traveling public is a bonus for our future here,” Aguallo said.

He also provided the board with information from SkyWest Airlines. In March, SkyWest announced the company would be halting service in Scottsbluff and 28 other locations nationwide, citing a pilot shortage.

A Department of Transportation (DOT) hold-in order required the airline to honor existing contracts and to continue providing service to the airports until a new carrier can be found, regardless of contract length. Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s contract with SkyWest would expire at the end of January 2023.

Aguallo said SkyWest will provide their plans to the airports on June 24.

“Us and every other airport in the country that’s dealing with this SkyWest issue right now has reached out to the DOT and the Essential Air Service program to ask for that extension,” he said.

In the meantime, the airport won’t look at any bids from other air services and will wait for more information about SkyWest’s plans.

“Until we know anything, we don’t know anything,” Aguallo told the board.

Aguallo also updated the board with information about their ongoing fire station project. There were some issues with pooling concrete, he said, so a drain is being installed between two stations. He said the hope is for the concrete to be finished by the board’s next meeting on July 20.

Assistant airport director Cheryl Clause provided the board with updated boarding information. The airport has so far boarded 5,197 passengers in 2022 including 1,134 in the month of May.

“On the scale we’re doing now, we should make our 10,000 (boardings) without a problem as long as we keep up with what we’re doing,” Clause said. “We are above where we were last year by over 600.”

