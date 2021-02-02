Erdman introduces bill to give small towns power to change speed limits

Changing the speed limit on a state road is no easy task for a small Nebraska town.
To do it, the town or village must shell out for an investigation and study of the road in question. That study then must show that the road meets certain thresholds like deadly car collisions. Then, the city council or village board’s decision must be approved by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard is trying to upend this.
Erdman, who represents much of the Panhandle, introduced LB 164 this month. He advocated for the bill during a Transportation and Telecommunications Committee meeting on Monday.
Erdman said the current law gave authority to officials who don't know local traffic patterns.
“At some point in time, we have to start applying common sense to the way we govern people and in the way we deliver service,” Erdman told the committee.
If passed into law, the bill would give small communities with at least 500 residents the ability to increase or reduce speed limits on state highways. Large cities with at least 40,000 inhabitants already have this ability, according to state statute.
During the Monday morning hearing, no one spoke in support of Erdman’s bill.
Instead, interim Department of Transportation Director Moe Jamshidi told the committee that the bill could create dangerous road conditions if made into law.
“Local involvement — and even control — is not what has been opposed by the Department of Transportation,” Jamshidi said, reminding the committee that communities with over 40,000 have the exclusive right to alter speed limits.
Instead, Jamshidi said he was concerned speed limits would be changed by councils without the use of traffic studies. He said the studies incorporate local variables, like school zones, roadway geometry and the impact of local businesses on traffic patterns. He said that his department works closely with local municipalities in determining whether a speed limit needs to be changed.
Jamshidi also dinged Erdman’s bill for the language. Jamshidi said the bill, as it was introduced, did not identify who would be responsible for installing new signage and any liability associated with that stretch of road if a municipality voted to change the speed limit.
Finally, Jamshidi said lowering the speed limit is not necessarily a surefire way to reduce vehicle collisions.
“Crashes are most often the result of driver inattention or driver error. If a posted speed limit is unrealistically low, it creates a greater speed variance as some drivers follow the speed limit, while most drive at a higher speed that seems reasonable to (the driver),” he said.
When given the opportunity towards the end of the hearing, Erdman disagreed with Jamshidi wholesale. He said NDOT had never reached out to him to modify or compromise on LB 164. Erdman also accused NDOT of protecting the job security of its engineers.
Erdman said the hundreds of dollars counties, cities and villages fork over for traffic investigations and studies means a lot more to those municipalities than it does to NDOT. Jamshidi said that NDOT engineers follow strict protocols and scientific practices when conducting and evaluating traffic studies.
“Believe it or not, there is a science to it,” Jamshidi said in response to a question from a committee member. “So when you study an intersection, you’ve got to know how many crashes there are there. If there are fewer than the other intersections, you don’t change things. Because if you change things, sometimes you can create more crashes.”
After the hearing, the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee took no immediate action on Erdman’s bill. The committee can amend the bill, vote to send the bill to general file for debate among the full senate, indefinitely postpone the bill or take no action on it.