Erdman introduces bill to give small towns power to change speed limits

Instead, interim Department of Transportation Director Moe Jamshidi told the committee that the bill could create dangerous road conditions if made into law.

“Local involvement — and even control — is not what has been opposed by the Department of Transportation,” Jamshidi said, reminding the committee that communities with over 40,000 have the exclusive right to alter speed limits.

Instead, Jamshidi said he was concerned speed limits would be changed by councils without the use of traffic studies. He said the studies incorporate local variables, like school zones, roadway geometry and the impact of local businesses on traffic patterns. He said that his department works closely with local municipalities in determining whether a speed limit needs to be changed.

Jamshidi also dinged Erdman’s bill for the language. Jamshidi said the bill, as it was introduced, did not identify who would be responsible for installing new signage and any liability associated with that stretch of road if a municipality voted to change the speed limit.

Finally, Jamshidi said lowering the speed limit is not necessarily a surefire way to reduce vehicle collisions.