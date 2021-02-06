Erdman proposes consumption tax to eliminate property taxes

This isn’t the first year State Sen. Steve Erdman proposed his signature bill, the Nebraska EPIC Consumption Tax Act. Erdman’s persistent proposal — a total overhaul of Nebraska’s tax system — remains a mainstay in the legislature for another year.
Erdman pitched the bill to the Revenue Committee on Wednesday during a hearing. He argued that his bill — which would eliminate property tax, increase consumption tax (such as sales taxes) — would not create budget shortfalls in various Nebraska institutions that currently rely on property tax collection.
He wasn’t alone. Farmers, lobbyists and county commissioners came to support, oppose and comment on the tax reform bill during the lengthy hearing.
If enacted, the bill would put an end to property tax over the next four years and replace it with more consumption tax such as sales tax, according to a legislative fiscal note.
In all, the EPIC tax act would touch the Nebraska Budget Act, tax-increment financing, property tax, the inheritance tax, sales and use taxes, the income tax, the homestead exemption, TEEOSA, and the Community College Aid Act, according to a legislative fiscal note. The EPIC tax act would also affect Nebraska’s business incentive program, ImagiNE.
“I know that on this issue, he wants to hit a home run,” said Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials. “But when you’re down 10-0 in the middle of the seventh inning, you’re not going for home runs. You’re usually trying to get back in the game with manufacturing runs by bunts and singles.”
Cannon, who opposes the changes, told the Revenue Committee during a recent hearing that counties have been asked by the state to handle roads, bridges, jails, local law enforcement and elections.
“Those services we think are pretty important. We think our taxpayers think they’re very important too,” Cannon said.
In short, Cannon felt Erdman’s plan did not address potential budget shortfalls that counties might experience. Still, he said Erdman’s effort was laudable and deserved a study.
He’s not the only one who thought that.
“It’s an interesting idea,” State Sen. John Stinner of Gering said. “But until you really get down to how it really does work and how you would implement it, and what it does for the state or doesn’t do for the state, it’s hard. It’s hard to assess it.”
Stinner, who chairs the budget-setting Appropriations Committee, said he didn’t think the bill had much traction in the legislature.
“I think that has to be picked up by the Platte Institute or OpenSky Policy Institute or somebody who will put numbers to it and lend some credence to it,” Stinner said.
While the OpenSky Policy Institute signaled opposition to Erdman’s bill during the hearing, the Platte Institute gave a neutral testimony. Sarah Curry, policy director at the Platte Institute, told the committee Nebraska would benefit from relying more on consumption taxes and less on property and income taxes.
“Where we differ with the EPIC tax is in leaving the country’s highest consumption tax or sales tax rate,” she said. “We prefer to broaden bases to lower rates and at 10.64%, that’s almost 4% higher than our current average state and local tax rate. It would also be the highest in the nation with the next closest being Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Washington and Alabama.”
She also thanked Erdman for proposing the bills, saying they created “a much-needed conversation about creating a more complete version of tax reform for Nebraska.”
“Interesting observations, and lack of knowledge,” Erdman said at the outset of the hearing. “Disappointing is a better word.”
Erdman said none of the opponents contacted him about the bill before presenting their opposition to it on Wednesday.
Ultimately, the Revenue Committee took no action on the bill. For Erdman, the clock on reform is ticking. A dozen landowners testified in support of Erdman’s plan. He said those people won’t wait on the legislature forever.
“We can kick the can down the road. We can do this again. But I want to tell you something. This consumption tax model is catching fire,” Erdman said. “This will be on the ballot in 2022 one way or the other. That’s not a threat. I’m just telling you what’s going to happen.”