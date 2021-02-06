Erdman proposes consumption tax to eliminate property taxes

Cannon, who opposes the changes, told the Revenue Committee during a recent hearing that counties have been asked by the state to handle roads, bridges, jails, local law enforcement and elections.

“Those services we think are pretty important. We think our taxpayers think they’re very important too,” Cannon said.

In short, Cannon felt Erdman’s plan did not address potential budget shortfalls that counties might experience. Still, he said Erdman’s effort was laudable and deserved a study.

He’s not the only one who thought that.

“It’s an interesting idea,” State Sen. John Stinner of Gering said. “But until you really get down to how it really does work and how you would implement it, and what it does for the state or doesn’t do for the state, it’s hard. It’s hard to assess it.”

Stinner, who chairs the budget-setting Appropriations Committee, said he didn’t think the bill had much traction in the legislature.

“I think that has to be picked up by the Platte Institute or OpenSky Policy Institute or somebody who will put numbers to it and lend some credence to it,” Stinner said.