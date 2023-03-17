The 2023 Legislature’s final week of public hearings includes a measure by state Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard to give parents state money to pay for public or private education.

State lawmakers, currently on a four-day weekend, will hear the last of 820 bills or constitutional amendments through Friday. Nebraska Public Media livestreams of the sessions may be seen via the Unicameral website at nebraskalegislature.gov.

Chances are remote that measures receiving hearings in the upcoming week will see floor action before the 2024 session. Senators had to choose their 2023 individual priority bills by March 14.

Erdman will introduce Legislative Bill 177, dubbed the “My Student, My Choice Act,” to the Education Committee Tuesday. Its hearing schedule starts at 1:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. MT) in Room 1525 of Lincoln’s State Capitol.

The measure would use state general funds to finance a “Follow the Student Fund,” which would receive 55% of the adjusted K-12 per-pupil cost to educate Nebraska students.

Those students or their parents would receive a “smartcard” to use exclusively for tuition, curriculum and supplies to attend either private or public schools.

Under LB 177, school districts would retain property tax powers to raise the other 45% of per-pupil costs. They’d also receive funds from a new School Stabilization Fund, through Nebraska’s state aid formula, up to 35% of the Follow the Student Fund.