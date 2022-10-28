Ewing, Hubbard vie for Gering mayor

Two candidates are vying to lead the city of Gering as mayor.

Current mayor Tony Kaufman opted not to run for re-election. Candidates Kent Ewing and Eldon Hubbard have thrown their hat in the ring, hoping to be the next leader of the city.

The Star-Herald interviewed candidates in local contested races via candidate survey and will run those responses throughout the upcoming days. Responses are run in order of submission.

— Kent Ewing

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (A brief bio, any endorsements you would like readers to know about, etc.)

A. I would like to thank you for taking the time and having an interest in the mayoral election for the City of Gering. My wife Theresa and I have three children and five grandchildren. I was employed by the City of Gering in 1993 as a police officer until 2008. In 2008, Theresa and I opened our first business, the Oregon Trail Lounge. In 2010, I opened our second business, the Stagecoach Stop, which we currently own and operate.

Q. Why did you choose to run for mayor? What qualities do you possess that you feel make you the best candidate for the position?

A. Our current Mayor T. Kaufman announced he would not be seeking reelection for his position. I have maintained that having a choice is always best when decisions effecting the direction of a business to include City, County, State and Federal government. I have raised a family, currently operate a successful business and enforced laws that effect the citizens of Gering.

Q. Occasionally, entities have to make tough decisions during budget years. If you are elected as the city's mayor, what do you feel are the priorities of the city and why?

A. The spending of taxpayers' funds should always be considered and weighed carefully. The priorities of the City should be the infrastructure that provides the ability for growth, a safe living and working environment with a consistent structure.

Q. Identify a key issue that is being faced by the City of Gering. What steps do you propose city government can address to resolve that issue?

A. Infrastructure has been a challenge in the City of Gering for some time, to know that the funds will be available for many of those important projects, I would look forward to working on new and expanding businesses in our area to improve the tax base, provide good jobs and affordable housing for the residents of Gering.

Q. How would you, as mayor and a representative of the city of Gering, hope to gather feedback from constituents as you serve?

I would like to have them contact me by phone, email, messages or in person at the Stagecoach Stop, 320 M St., or the City of Gering office's at 1025 P St. All of these options are available including council meetings. I would like to have as much information to the public as possible to avoid a one-time gathering of upset citizens in the council chambers over a lack of communication.

— Eldon Hubbard

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (A brief bio, any endorsements you would like readers to know about, etc.)

A. Lifelong Gering resident

Wife Candy

Kids Brady (Cady) and Brittany (Ed), three grandchildren

Retired Gering High School Principal

Q. Why did you choose to run for mayor? What qualities do you possess that you feel make you the best candidate for the position?

A. I want to ensure citizens continue to receive quality services and amenities provided by the city. I believe I have the background and skills necessary to lead the council as well as work well with the city administrator to build a responsive process to address citizen concerns.

Q. Occasionally, entities have to make tough decisions during budget years. If you are elected as the city's mayor, what do you feel are the priorities of a city and why?

A. I would like to work with the city council and the Gering of City staff to address the needs of the city. There definitely is limited funding and the city needs to prioritize the essential city functions.

Q. Identify a key issue that is being faced by the City of Gering. What steps do you propose city government can address to resolve that issue?

A. I believe the primary issue facing the City of Gering is also facing the larger Nebraska Panhandle. The City of Gering needs need economic development in the form of high wage/high skills jobs. Expanding this job sector would drive housing development and result in improved funding for the city. The city could then address the infrastructure redevelopment beyond the current tax sunset.

Q. How would you, as mayor and a representative of the city of Gering, hope to gather feedback from constituents as you serve?

A. Feedback from Gering citizens is always welcome. I would encourage informal discussions along with the formal structures currently in place. Communication is more readily accessible than any time in the past, through regular media, social media, email and phone it seems that everyone has availability to share their thoughts and opinions.