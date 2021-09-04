Examining two different proposed tax plans

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Erdman said it is important for Nebraskans to see just how broken the current tax system is through the presentations provided.

His EPIC Consumption Tax plan would replace income, property, sales, and inheritance tax with a new tax on retail sales of services and new goods. It would also come with a monthly pre-bate, covering tax burdens up to the federal poverty rate. “Nebraska’s tax system does not need to be reworked; it needs to be replaced,” Erdman said via email. “…Trying to fix Nebraska’s tax system is like putting a Band-Aid on an amputated limb.”

In January of this year, Erdman introduced a resolution, LR11CA, which called for a constitutional amendment in the state of Nebraska to impose a consumption tax. The bill advanced out of the Revenue Committee, but was two votes short of having the Legislature pass it. He said the Consumption Tax Institute, which developed the plan, could help petition for it to be back on the ballot next year with enough public support.

“I have found through my own experience that whenever people take the time to understand the EPIC Consumption Tax, they fall in love with it almost immediately,” he said.