Farm Bureau teams with federal delegation opposing Biden infrastructure package

All five members of the Nebraska Federal delegation came out Thursday against a slew of proposed tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, setting themselves against one of the main policy goals of the Biden administration.
U.S. Congressional Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith joined Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue in denouncing the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases aimed at paying for major reforms. U.S. Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer also provided prepared remarks via video and quotes but did not join in a press conference held via Zoom.
“To see all of these tax increases being thrown up the wall. I mean, there are so many it’s hard to believe they’re even serious about it,” Smith, who sits on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, said.
The Biden tax proposal, part of the American Families Plan or AFP, would partially pay for about $1.8 trillion in new federal spending on education and family programs, according to the non-partisan Tax Foundation.
If passed into law as is, the federal government would collect about $661 billion in additional tax revenue from higher-income earning individuals and businesses not subject to corporate income taxes. Specifically, individuals earning over $452,000 per year would see their income tax rate increase from 37% to 39.6%.
The Nebraska federal delegation said they were concerned these changes would adversely impact Nebraskan farmers and small business owners. Smith specifically called out the tax changes to inheritance taxes.
“I would prefer to get rid of the death tax,” Smith said, referring to taxes on inherited wealth.
If passed as is, the AFP would increase tax rates for inherited monies above certain thresholds.
During the Zoom call, the Farm Bureau, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and federal delegation also announced the formation of the Nebraskans for Tax Truth, an interest group to advocate against the proposed tax reforms.
It’s unclear how the debate in the House of Representatives and Senate will affect the AFP or Nebraskans for Tax Truth.