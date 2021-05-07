Farm Bureau teams with federal delegation opposing Biden infrastructure package

All five members of the Nebraska Federal delegation came out Thursday against a slew of proposed tax increases on corporations and the wealthy, setting themselves against one of the main policy goals of the Biden administration.

U.S. Congressional Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith joined Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue in denouncing the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases aimed at paying for major reforms. U.S. Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer also provided prepared remarks via video and quotes but did not join in a press conference held via Zoom.

“To see all of these tax increases being thrown up the wall. I mean, there are so many it’s hard to believe they’re even serious about it,” Smith, who sits on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, said.

The Biden tax proposal, part of the American Families Plan or AFP, would partially pay for about $1.8 trillion in new federal spending on education and family programs, according to the non-partisan Tax Foundation.

