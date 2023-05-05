Airports in Scottsbluff and Sidney are among seven in Nebraska benefiting from the latest round of federal Airport Improvement Program grants for maintenance or upgrades.

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff will receive $12.13 million toward the $14.3 million cost of repaving its 8,200-foot-long “instrument landing system” runway, Airport Manager Raul Aguallo said Thursday.

The Sidney Municipal Airport received an additional $451,562 in AIP funds toward a new $1.8 million hangar that’s already under way, Sidney Airport Authority Chairman Ron Meyer said.

Airports in North Platte, Ainsworth, Burwell, Norfolk and Wayne also shared in the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s combined $17.36 million award of AIP funds for Nebraska, the state Department of Transportation said in a Wednesday press release.

Aguallo said Simon Contractors should begin in July to mill and resurface the Scottsbluff airport’s Runway 12/30. Its “crosswind runway,” Runway 5/23, was repaved two years ago.

“Every 20 years, the feds require the pavement to be milled and overlaid again because the pavement gets brittle,” he said.

The FAA typically pays 90% and the local airport 10% of improvement projects involving AIP funds. Aguallo said $1.4 million of the runway repaving will be covered by local funds.

The federal share includes both “discretionary” AIP money and the “primary status airport” funds Scottsbluff’s airport qualifies for by handling at least 10,000 passenger boardings annually, he said.

It’ll take about four months for Simon to finish the runway’s repaving, Aguallo said. That will include an Aug. 21-30 airport shutdown when workers redo the intersection of the two runways.

“We hope to only be down five days” for private aircraft, he said. “But SkyWest will be down the whole 10 days,” referring to SkyWest Airlines’ daily round trips to and from Denver.

Sidney’s airport authority received more than $674,000 in AIP funds last June toward what Meyer said will be its first new hangar in more than 30 years.

“We have a huge hangar shortage,” he said, noting that the new hangar will have room for eight aircraft. Sidney’s largest hangar now can only house six.

Meyer said the airport board also received more federal help last fall through the nationwide infrastructure bill Congress passed earlier in 2022.

Sidney also obtained a no-interest state DOT loan for hangar projects, which can be repaid over up to 10 years as more AIP funds come in, he said.

Construction work began April 10 on Sidney’s new hangar, with concrete set to be poured next week, Meyer said. Eric Reichert Insulation and Construction of Scottsbluff is the project’s contractor.