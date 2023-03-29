Seven 2023 legislative bills by western Nebraska’s five state senators have been merged into other lawmakers’ bills so far to increase their chances of passage.

It’s a common exercise in a typical Unicameral session, which sees hundreds of bills introduced every January but rarely adjourns in spring with more than a fraction of them having reached the governor’s desk.

After all bills have received their mandatory public hearings — a task that ended for 2023 last Friday — some lawmakers search for measures that other senators, committees or the speaker have named priority bills.

They must involve the same general subject as the bill they want to attach, a requirement dictated by the Nebraska Constitution.

The so-called “Christmas tree” technique may be more vital than ever this session, in which progress has slowed to a crawl due to a near-universal floor filibuster that has lasted more than a month.

Gov. Jim Pillen, nearly three months into his first term, has yet to see a bill reach his desk. Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s “constitutional carry” firearms bill (Legislative Bill 77) became the first to win second-round approval Tuesday, the 51st day of the 90-day session.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, recently joined by fellow Omaha Sens. Megan Hunt and Jen Day, renewed her Feb. 23 vow to filibuster all bills — even routine ones and measures by her fellow Democrats — after first-round approval last week of a bill banning transgender health care for minors (LB 574).

At the current pace, only 21 more bills — some of them mandatory budget measures — stand to receive initial floor debate in 2023, Speaker John Arch of La Vista said before senators suspended one type of filibuster tool Tuesday for the rest of the session.

Twenty-eight senator priority bills and 16 committee priority measures were awaiting first-round consideration Wednesday afternoon, further lowering their odds to advance before the Legislature’s scheduled June 9 adjournment for the year.

Seventeen speaker’s priority bills chosen by Arch likewise are bottled up after having been advanced by committees. The speaker can name up to 25 priority bills and committees two apiece.

Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering has had two of his bills added to other measures, including LB 596, which would let liquor manufacturers and wholesalers reach sponsorship and advertisement agreements with organizations.

The text of LB 596 now is part of LB 376, introduced by Kearney Sen. John Lowe and prioritized by the General Affairs Committee that he chairs.

LB 376, which makes various liquor-law changes, advanced 43-0 March 13 and 47-0 Wednesday despite the protracted filibusters.

Hardin’s LB 342, which would make registrations of home inspectors good for two years, has been added to LB 629, one of two Urban Affairs Committee priority bills.

LB 629, introduced by committee Chairman Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, tweaks the Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Act and Economic Recovery Act.

LB 138, a speaker’s priority bill including various motor vehicle law changes, now includes Brewer’s LB 199 to allow Ukrainian refugees from the 2022 Russian invasion to receive a “driving privilege card.”

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s LB 28, which further refines language on temporarily reducing taxable values of damaged property, was one of several property tax measures folded into Albion Sen. Tom Briese’s LB 243.

The latter bill appeared on Wednesday’s agenda but wasn’t expected to see first-round debate for some time due to the filibusters.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte said he has found homes for three of his dozen 2023 bills, all in measures committees have named 2023 priorities.

They include LB 98, the second set of adjustments to former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 microTIF law. It’s now part of the Urban Affairs Committee’s other priority bill, McKinney’s LB 531.

Jacobson’s LB 281, which would offer state matching funds to rebuild the fire-destroyed 4-H Camp at Halsey’s Nebraska National Forest, has been attached to LB 425, a Natural Resources Committee priority bill. Committee Chairman Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard introduced that measure.

Two bills from western senators — Jacobson’s LB 434 and Sumner Sen. Teresa Ibach’s LB 219 — have been made part of a Health and Human Services Committee priority bill (LB 227) to boost Medicaid reimbursements to rural health care facilities.

Blair Sen. Ben Hansen, that panel’s chairman, introduced LB 227 to boost reimbursements to hospitals for Medicaid nursing services when patients can’t be immediately placed in a nursing facility after discharge.

Ibach’s measure would boost initial reimbursements to rural “critical access” hospitals, while Jacobson’s would require the state to make long-term care hospitals eligible for reimbursements.

Two other Ibach bills have found new homes: LB 218, which would double state spending on managing vegetation within a natural stream’s banks or flood plain, and LB 660, which would spend $300,000 over two years to help rural lawyers repay student loans.

Ibach’s vegetation bill will now be part of LB 116, an Agriculture Committee priority bill introduced by Plymouth Sen. Tom Brandt. LB 814, the state’s mainline 2023-25 budget bill, already duplicated LB 660’s language.