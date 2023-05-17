ALLIANCE — Reconsideration of a fireworks ordinance sparked considerable discussion during Tuesday's Alliance City Council meeting.

Council chambers filled with a number of concerned citizens as a newly reorganized council considered Ordinance 2956, which would extend the number of days that fireworks may be legally sold and discharged within Alliance from five to seven.

The ordinance was changed last year after council members received complaints and comments on the noise during 10 days of fireworks. State statute allows fireworks to be sold for a period of 10 days prior to the July 4 holiday and five days prior to New Year's. However, each city and village can create its own ordinance to limit sales and discharge dates.

Last year, the Alliance City Council adopted an ordinance limiting the dates of sale and discharge to five days. Now, the board, which consists of mostly of newly elected members, is looking at extending those hours.

During the hearing, community members took turns stating their cases both for and against the change.

Pasha Korber spoke against changing the ordinance, citing the effects of fireworks noise on those that cannot speak for themselves, such as young children and animals.

“For me in particular, I support the local business owners and I certainly don’t want to discourage their opportunity for making money,” she said. “I don’t believe that they would be missing out on money, because the human psyche responds on FOMO or fear of missing out, and if the days are reduced I feel in support that their sales might not be as affected as people might think, because more people will buy fireworks in a shorter amount of time for fear of missing out.”

Bob Neville, who was in favor of extending the dates, said he has a "vested interest, not financially, but emotionally" in the issue, as his son-in-law and daughter own Foster Fireworks in town. A portion of their income is directly related to this ordinance. He said sales often take a hit because of at least one storm during the sales period.

“I also want to point out that for the next seven to eight years you’ll see that the majority of the dates land during the week with no weekend,” he said. “The majority of their sales fall on Saturday or Sunday.”

The most heart-wrenching story of the evening came from Alliance resident Brenda Herian. During a Fourth of July celebration in 2020, she was injured when a firework tipped over and a spark flew into her mouth.

“I know it was a freak accident, which I understand, but this is my life,” she said. “I cannot speak and my voice varies on a day-to-day basis. I just ask that you guys consider my story.

"During those days when fireworks are going off, I am fearful, I am anxious and I am angry. People keep saying that fireworks are to celebrate freedom; my freedom was taken away in a matter of seconds. I’m going to have to work on my speech for the rest of my life, but as of right now, I still have a voice and I’m asking that you guys please hear me.”

Phillip Hawkins, who runs a fireworks stand that helps support the Alliance Berean Church with its youth groups as well as various missions, cited patriotism and freedoms in arguing for changing the ordinance to allow more days to sell fireworks.

“I don’t really know why we use fireworks to celebrate the founding of this country," he said, "but I think it has something to do with being in chaos and it has something to do with taking what was a weapon of destruction into something that’s beautiful and paints the night sky. … Fireworks say something about our country, and that is beauty comes from chaos and we have to do something in this nation to defend that idea.”

Alliance resident Tacy Liptack presented a petition that she said had been signed by 66 community members who are not in favor of having fireworks for more than five days. She cited serious injuries, property damage and public safety issues among reasons that fireworks should be limited.

After hearing from community members, council members held a discussion.

Councilwoman Tearza Mashburn asked if anyone had done a comparison of ordinances in other area cities. Councilman John McGhehey, who was appointed vice mayor at the start of the meeting, said he had surveyed and found one city that allowed fireworks sales for a longer period than discharge days. He said that he felt there was middle ground between seven days of sale and five days of discharge.

Councilwoman Mara Andersen said, “One thing that is very consistent is 10 days is too long and a reduction is overwhelmingly the consensus. So now a range between four and seven days seems to be the thing that people are concerned about."

Alliance Police Sgt. James Grumbles and Alliance Volunteer Fire Department Chief Troy Shoemaker said they were neutral on the topic and would be OK with any vote of the council.

The council has elected to have three readings of the ordinance that proposes a seven-day period for sale and discharge of fireworks. The first reading was held during the May 2 meeting. Tuesday's second reading passed with newly-appointed Mayor Earl Jones casting the sole "no" vote. The third reading will be conducted during the first meeting in June.