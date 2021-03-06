Fischer bill to aid cattle producers

Sen. Deb Fischer has introduced the bipartisan Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021.
Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, introduced the bill along with Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon. The legislation would restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market by establishing regional cash minimums and equipping producers with more market information.
“It’s a great bill,” Fischer said. “We’ve put it out there so we can have a marker in place and get feedback from people. We did a lot of homework on the bill, talked to stakeholders about it, cattlemen around the state. We talked to people in academics, worked with USDA on some points on it as well.”
Fischer said there has been positive feedback from Nebraska ag organizations such as Nebraska Cattlemen and Farm Bureau as well as the American Farm Bureau and U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
“Cattle is a big, big part of Nebraska ag,” Fischer said. “It’s a big part of our economy with $6.5 billion in sales every year, so it’s a major driver in our economy of the state. We want to make sure all segments of the industry do well. We have cow-calf producers, backgrounders, feedlots, we’ve got the big packers in the state as well. We need to make sure all segments do well and they have the information they need to make wise marketing decisions.”
The bill addresses negotiated cash sales.
“It would require that mandatory minimum thresholds be reached,” Fischer said. “That’s on a regional level, not a national level. First of all, the information is, I think better, more pertinent, that you know what’s going on in your region and your state than trying to compare, for example, Nebraska cash sales with Texas cash sales because we market cattle differently.”
Fischer said she believes the measure will create a tool to provide transparency in pricing for producers and a library of information on what going prices are and how cattle are marketed.
“The industry has had some tough years here,” Fischer said. “We want to make sure it’s an industry that’s able to maintain some stability, and those negotiated cash sales help with that. Nebraska is in pretty good shape with that right now. We have over 30% of our sales are cash sales. But there are a lot of areas of the country where it’s not that high. To be able to have those sales, it’s important.”
As she represents Nebraska in the Senate, just as it was when she represented her district in the Nebraska Legislature, Fischer said measures important to the ag industry are naturally important to her.
“Agriculture is such an important part of Nebraska’s economy,” she said. “That’s why we want to make sure we have a strong ag economy in the state of Nebraska. When I was in the Legislature, we saw a downward cycle in agriculture during my last six years. What we had to do was cut money in the state budget, and we had to cut programs. If ag isn’t doing well, it affects everybody in the state.
“These type of bills that help maintain a strong ag economy, a strong livestock economy with cattle, that’s important. Cattle in agriculture brings in $6.5 billion in sales every year. That’s just the cattle segment of agriculture.”
Fischer said the industry has about $4 billion in impact through the University of Nebraska as well.
“You look at ag at $6.5 billion, and the university $4 billion, we need to maintain both of them,” Fischer said. “That puts it out there in black and white how important the ag industry is as a whole in the state of Nebraska, and I think most of our citizens, whether they’re in Omaha or Scottsbluff, they know that. They know that to have a strong economy in the state, to have the programs supported by tax dollars in the state of Nebraska, you need to make sure you have a good, strong ag economy. One in four jobs in the state are dependent upon it.”