Fischer bill to aid cattle producers

The bill addresses negotiated cash sales.

“It would require that mandatory minimum thresholds be reached,” Fischer said. “That’s on a regional level, not a national level. First of all, the information is, I think better, more pertinent, that you know what’s going on in your region and your state than trying to compare, for example, Nebraska cash sales with Texas cash sales because we market cattle differently.”

Fischer said she believes the measure will create a tool to provide transparency in pricing for producers and a library of information on what going prices are and how cattle are marketed.

“The industry has had some tough years here,” Fischer said. “We want to make sure it’s an industry that’s able to maintain some stability, and those negotiated cash sales help with that. Nebraska is in pretty good shape with that right now. We have over 30% of our sales are cash sales. But there are a lot of areas of the country where it’s not that high. To be able to have those sales, it’s important.”

As she represents Nebraska in the Senate, just as it was when she represented her district in the Nebraska Legislature, Fischer said measures important to the ag industry are naturally important to her.