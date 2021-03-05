Fischer, Smith: Work to be done on COVID relief bill

As Congress continues to negotiate on a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, two Nebraska representatives said there is work still to be done on the measure.
The bill has passed the House of Representatives and will now come before the Senate.
The vast majority of that money doesn’t even go to COVID relief, Sen. Deb Fischer said. As the measure was being prepared for the Senate, Fischer said changes were being made to make it more palatable, including one from Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and one from Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.
“For example, they took out the bridge in New York from New York to Canada,” Fischer said. “That’s out of it. The Pelosi subway in California, that’s out of it. I gave a floor speech (Tuesday), and I talked about that. I think they were feeling a lot of personal pressure because they put in their sweet deals for their area, which has nothing to do with COVID.”
Fischer said there are many examples in the bill of spending that it’s necessary at the moment.
“When you look at the money going to education, there is still money from previous COVID bills,” she said. “We passed five COVID bills last year. Within a year, $4 trillion for five bills, and $1 trillion of that money hasn’t even been spent yet. But yet we’re looking at this really huge bill, spending more money that I don’t believe is going where it should be going.
“We should be targeting areas for people who lost their jobs or were furloughed. People who are making $200,000 a year, still have their job, I don’t think they need COVID relief. We had successful programs in our other packages that Republicans and Democrats, remember, supported all five of those bills. This time you have a bill being jammed through with a lot of pork in it that politicians have put in. It’s not to help people who are hurting, desperately hurting from this pandemic.”
U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith said only about 9% of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief funds are targeted to health care related to COVID. He also referenced the $1 trillion in unspent relief funds from previous acts.
“In fact, about $280 billion for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, $29 billion for agriculture,” Smith said. “You may be aware that President Biden put a hold on payments to ag producers from the COVID relief previously agreed upon. I’ve certainly spoken out, and spoken with the administration about this. I think it’s an unnecessary action on their part.”
Smith said the bill will is expected to extend unemployment benefits to the extent workers will see “a more lucrative option” by staying on unemployment rather than going back into the workforce.
“We area at a different point in COVID today,” Smith said. “There is no reason to pay people more to go on unemployment than they would get going to work. Employers are better prepared to keep workers safe.
“We’ve got workforce issues that exist that are harming consumers based on various shortages, whether it’s buying appliances, for example. There have been shortages.”
Some of the shortages are attributable to the available labor force, Smith said.
“We had challenges before COVID, now we didn’t have the shortages of products, but we had all sorts of employers needing employees, needing more workers, especially in manufacturing,” he said. “We don’t want to see federal policy make things anu more complicated than they need to be, but I think the so-called COVID relief bill is likely to really complicate workforce issues.”
While some ground has been made up, Smith said availability of consumer goods has been hurt, especially when looking at some energy policy decisions such as canceling the Keystone Pipeline.
“That was not a mere nod by President Biden to extremists on the left, it was a bow,” Smith said. “Consumers are going to foot the bill. We’ve already seen gas prices go up. It’s not just because of the pipeline, but the canceling of the pipeline, especially this late in the process has a very chilling impact on investment, our relationship with Canada, and ultimately consumers get kicked because of what I consider broken energy policy simply because the President is trying to curry favor with the far left.”