Fischer, Smith: Work to be done on COVID relief bill

As Congress continues to negotiate on a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, two Nebraska representatives said there is work still to be done on the measure.

The bill has passed the House of Representatives and will now come before the Senate.

The vast majority of that money doesn’t even go to COVID relief, Sen. Deb Fischer said. As the measure was being prepared for the Senate, Fischer said changes were being made to make it more palatable, including one from Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and one from Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

“For example, they took out the bridge in New York from New York to Canada,” Fischer said. “That’s out of it. The Pelosi subway in California, that’s out of it. I gave a floor speech (Tuesday), and I talked about that. I think they were feeling a lot of personal pressure because they put in their sweet deals for their area, which has nothing to do with COVID.”

Fischer said there are many examples in the bill of spending that it’s necessary at the moment.