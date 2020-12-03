Fischer tabs COVID as biggest issue for country

As is the case with most Americans, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) sees the coronavirus pandemic and its impact as the foremost issue facing the country in the coming months.
While Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden are promoting a $908 million stimulus bill that doesn’t include any direct payments to taxpayers, such as what was included in a stimulus package in May, Fischer said she is hoping for a package that will relieve food insecurity for Americans and continue the Paycheck Protection Program.
“I am worried about not being able to see that PPP continue because we know how successful that was in Nebraska,” Fischer said in an interview with the Star-Herald. “We had over 300,000 jobs that were saved in Nebraska because that program was utilized by 42,000 businesses. That gave people a business to come back to, and it saved a lot of small businesses in the state of Nebraska. That is an excellent program, and we need to make sure we continue it.”
Allowing the state’s 34 publicly-owned hospitals to participate in PPP is important for Fischer, as is some relief for the ag industry and school districts.
“What I hear from Nebraskans is they want to see that small business relief,” she said. “They want to see relief for agriculture. They want to be able to look at funding for education. There are a lot of expenses that happen with distance learning. There are expenses when schools have to hire a lot of substitute teachers when their own staff has to quarantine.
"There is a lot we can look at, and a lot of food insecurity across the state. We need to make sure people receive the help that they need now.”
The importance of having kids in schools cannot be understated, Fischer said as she pointed to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statements earlier this week that kids should be in school.
“I have said that all along,” Fischer said. “I worry about the impact on children when they’re not in school. That’s academically, what they have lost in this last nine, 10 months. That’s nutritional issues. There are many children who the only good meal they receive is at school. It’s also safety issues. You know, our teachers are on the front lines when it comes to identifying child neglect and child abuse, and now we have children who aren’t being seen by teachers and we do not know what kind of situations they may be living in. I am extremely, extremely worried about the safety of our kids.”
Fischer looked back to her days on school boards and said being in school should be a safe place for kids.
“You see what happens to kids socially when they’re not around other kids,” she said. “Not every child has two parents at home. In fact, about only a third of our children have two parents at home, so you have a single parent trying to take care of kids. Who is watching the child while a parent is working, trying to provide for the child? A lot of kids live with another family member, maybe a grandparent, and some kids are in dangerous situations, and our teachers are the first line of defense to protect those children.”
In assessing the November election, Fischer said two things stand out for her, one being the Presidential election that will likely see Biden unseat President Donald Trump.
“Dec. 14 we will know who the electors will vote for, and on Jan. 20 we will see a peaceful inauguration for the president,” Fischer said. “Right now, that looks like it will be Joe Biden.”
The second issue still remains in the balance. In Georgia, two seats in the Senate, both currently held by Republicans, will be decided by a special election Jan. 5. Currently, with those two seats, Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate. In the even both seats swing to Democratic challengers, the possibility exists for a 50-50 split in the Senate. Under those circumstances, and if every senator voted along party lines on any given issue, the vice president would cast the deciding vote. Under a Democrat president, that would essentially make the Senate Democrat as well.
“In the Senate, while we think we know where we’re going to be next year, we don’t know if the Republicans are going to be in the majority until after that election in Georgia,” Fischer said. “We have to win at least one of those seats, hopefully. I’m a Republican, so hopefully, we will win both of those seats. That plays a part in committee makeup and committee assignments, and who is going to be the chairman of the committees, who is going to be the majority leader in the Senate and set the agenda on the floor, so we’re continuing on, and continuing to plan. I’m moving ahead and hopefully will be returning to my committees and continue on with the legislation we’re doing.”
Ultimately, Fischer said she is proud of what she called “remarkable work” that’s been done to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, and she is hopeful that the combination of the vaccine and people’s education will return a sense of normalcy.
“I feel so badly because this year I haven’t been able to travel the state,” she said. “I consider it a perk of the job that I get to get in the car, especially in August, and my husband gets in the car with me and we drive around the state of Nebraska and we get to spend three or four days out in the Panhandle and hit all of the communities out there.
"Usually, even Easter week, I’ll be out in the Panhandle. It’s so important to get out and walk up and down Main Streets and go to a Rotary Club meeting and tour a school or a hospital, and I didn’t get to do that this year. It’s been a whole new experience with me. ... I’m getting used to it, but it’s just not the same sitting at a desk looking at a computer when I could be with people in their businesses or get to visit with kids in a classroom. It’s part of 2020.”
