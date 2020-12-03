Fischer tabs COVID as biggest issue for country

In assessing the November election, Fischer said two things stand out for her, one being the Presidential election that will likely see Biden unseat President Donald Trump.

“Dec. 14 we will know who the electors will vote for, and on Jan. 20 we will see a peaceful inauguration for the president,” Fischer said. “Right now, that looks like it will be Joe Biden.”

The second issue still remains in the balance. In Georgia, two seats in the Senate, both currently held by Republicans, will be decided by a special election Jan. 5. Currently, with those two seats, Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate. In the even both seats swing to Democratic challengers, the possibility exists for a 50-50 split in the Senate. Under those circumstances, and if every senator voted along party lines on any given issue, the vice president would cast the deciding vote. Under a Democrat president, that would essentially make the Senate Democrat as well.