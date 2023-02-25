An Omaha state senator began making good last week on her promise to “burn the session,” putting quick progress on western Nebraska lawmakers’ bills — even more routine ones — in jeopardy.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh’s initial targets include Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who has four bills dealing with land surveyor requirements, Oil and Gas Conservation Commission pay and backlogs in taxpayer appeals to the Nebraska Equalization and Review Commission backed up on the Legislature’s floor agenda.

The entirety of Thursday’s and Friday’s morning Unicameral sessions were consumed by filibusters by Cavanaugh, who issued her threat after the Health and Human Services Committee advanced bills Wednesday to restrict abortion and “gender-affirming” health care for minors.

All five senators from the Panhandle and west central Nebraska are cosponsors of those two bills. All are registered Republicans.

Erdman’s consumption tax, early voting rollback set for Unicam hearings State Sen. Steve Erdman's package proposes to impose consumption taxes in place of property, sales and income taxes and create two appointed statewide “Equalization and Review Boards” able to alter local budgets.

Legislative Bill 147, a measure on tax refund procedures by Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth — author of the transgender bill — remained on the first round of debate when senators adjourned for a three-day weekend.

Thirteen bills awaiting initial floor votes behind it also face delaying motions filed by Cavanaugh, a Democrat, if and when their turn comes.

North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson’s bills further refining the microTIF property tax refund program for fixing up or building on older properties (;B 98) and clarifying when mayors can vote when city council members are absent (LB 33) are also among the 14 targeted by Cavanaugh.

Erdman, Jacobson, Kauth and the six other GOP-registered senators on Cavanaugh’s current target list are among cosponsors of LB 626, which would generally forbid abortions after cardiac activity is detected by a physician, and LB 574, which would block any gender alteration procedures before a person’s 19th birthday.

Their bills accounted for the 12 generally low-key bills at the top of Friday’s agenda. Cavanaugh also has filed filibusters on the next two bills, introduced respectively by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington and Cavanaugh’s brother, John. Both are registered Democrats.

LB 626 and LB 574 both advanced to the floor Wednesday on 4-2 Health and Human Services Committee votes split along party and gender lines.

LB 574, dubbed the “Let Them Grow Act” by Kauth, Cavanaugh and fellow Omaha Sen. Jen Day, both registered Democrats, cast the “no” votes on both bills. Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz, the 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, was absent from Wednesday’s committee votes.

Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering voted “yes” on both, as did Chairman Ben Hansen of Blair and Sens. Merv Riepe of Ralston and Beau Ballard of Lincoln — all registered Republicans.

All but Hansen are among the abortion restriction bill’s 29 cosponsors. Only Hardin’s name appears among the transgender bill’s 23 cosponsors.