Four candidates vying for two seats on Scottsbluff City Council

“The first time I ran for council, it was always something I wanted to do,” Gonzales said. “I just found that fascinating, city government.”

Prior to election to the city council, Gonzales was on the Western Community College Board of Governors.

“I got to work with John Harms and several other individuals, who I really learned a lot from, and I learned a lot about the governing process,” Gonzales said. “That was valuable experience for me, and I could really see the connection. When I came to council, I saw the other piece of it. I saw the connection between education and city government and how important that relationship is.”

Gonzales said seating a new city manager is his top priority to maintain the momentum the city already has going for it. He said the new manager will need to have a team approach as the city has a strong staff, but needs an individual to guide that staff moving forward.

Economic development is another priority, Gonzales said, citing success with new businesses as well as expansion for existing businesses.