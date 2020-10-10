Four candidates vying for two seats on Scottsbluff City Council

One incumbent and three challengers are vying for two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council.
Mayor Raymond Gonzales is the lone incumbent on a ballot that includes former city councilman Jordan Colwell along with Robert Franco and Angela Scanlan. Two seats are available. Councilman Scott Shaver is not running for another term.
Each of the council’s five members serves at large, meaning they represent the entire city instead of specific areas or wards. They serve four-year terms and have no limit on the number of terms they can serve.
While priorities differ, two of the candidates cited the city’s need to seat a new city manager as their top concern. Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn has been filling the role since former city manager Nathan Johnson left for a similar position in Colorado in March. Kuckkahn had previous experience as Scottsbluff’s city manager before retiring from the position.
A candidate forum will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14. at Scottsbluff High School.
For the sake of fairness in presentation, the candidates and their responses are arranged in alphabetical order by last name. The Star-Herald asked each candidate the same questions in the same order. Below are excerpts, quotes and paraphrased versions of their responses.
Jordan Colwell
Colwell, 34, is a former Scottsbluff councilman, elected in 2014, but defeated in a narrow election in 2018. He is a nursing instructor in the RN and LPN programs at Western Nebraska Community College.
He holds a doctorate in business administration with an emphasis in leadership and a masters in healthcare administration from Walden University. Colwell also has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a bachelor’s in health sciences from Chadron State College.
Colwell cites his previous city council experience as well as leadership roles on various local and state organizations and community involvement as a volunteer as beneficial to his candidacy.
“I think it all kind of wraps up that I care about the community and that I have passion to move it forward,” Colwell said.
When Colwell first ran for city council, he said he had seen himself running for school board, but involvement with Leadership Scotts Bluff made him see the potential of the city and prompted him to go the city council route.
“The second time, two years ago I lost by 16 or 18 votes, and I had a goal in mind that I wanted to serve two consecutive terms,” he said. “When that goal was changed, I did some self-reflection, and I got involved in the zoo board and found that I still had that passion, and I wanted to try it one more time, so that’s why I got back in the race now.”
Colwell cited a decision on a new city manager as his first priority, followed by a decision on the city’s solid waste disposal needs, whether it be a new landfill or putting the city’s sanitation disposal out for bid.
He also indicated the city will need to look at its infrastructure, a new swimming pool and needs for seniors, such as housing, transportation and activities.
Robert Franco
Franco, 61, is a route driver for FedEx.
He currently serves on the city’s Community Development Authority board and the Western Heritage Credit Union supervisory committee. He spent eight years as a union representative and president of the local AFL-CIO organization. Franco sat on the planning committee under Gov. Ben Nelson for the human resource investment council and has been chairman of the Workforce Development board. He has also been on the East Overland steering committee.
“I’ve been on several boards and been involved within the community to experience different things and learn different things about our community,” Franco said.
Franco said he chose to run for city council out of a desire to see the community grow.
“I bring in an open mind and fairness to where I would see both sides,” he said. “I always try to do what’s best for the community as a whole.”
Maintaining and improving the city’s current infrastructure was cited as top priority for Franco.
“We talk economic development, but with our infrastructure aging, if we don’t (address) that, we can’t sustain a real economic boon,” he said. “We have to start taking care of our community and our infrastructure in order to really achieve a grasp of trying to bring in more industry or more jobs. We have a lot of issues with not being able to bring that in because of our infrastructure.”
Secondary priorities for Franco include economic development through the revitalization of existing buildings using both public and private sources. He also said the city needs to look ahead to a potential migration of population from Colorado’s Front Range.
“I would like to see the city council have a little forethought in what is coming up,” he said.
Raymond Gonzales
Gonzales, 57, is a Scottsbluff High School and Western Nebraska Community College graduate who currently serves as the city’s mayor.
With Kelley Bean Company, Gonzales works in quality assurance/operations.
Gonzales has been on the council for the past 12 years, having served another eight years prior to this term. He said his experience working with city managers Rick Kuckkahn and Nathan Johnson as well as a number of other council members has brought him different perspectives and opinions on the issues that have come before the council.
“The first time I ran for council, it was always something I wanted to do,” Gonzales said. “I just found that fascinating, city government.”
Prior to election to the city council, Gonzales was on the Western Community College Board of Governors.
“I got to work with John Harms and several other individuals, who I really learned a lot from, and I learned a lot about the governing process,” Gonzales said. “That was valuable experience for me, and I could really see the connection. When I came to council, I saw the other piece of it. I saw the connection between education and city government and how important that relationship is.”
Gonzales said seating a new city manager is his top priority to maintain the momentum the city already has going for it. He said the new manager will need to have a team approach as the city has a strong staff, but needs an individual to guide that staff moving forward.
Economic development is another priority, Gonzales said, citing success with new businesses as well as expansion for existing businesses.
“Being heavily involved in those things, and the city helping facilitate that through our economic development program we have in place, our economic development director, that’s the kind of growth I want to continue on and creating an atmosphere where businesses can be successful and an environment where businesses feel welcome,” he said.
Angela Scanlan
Scanlan, 33, is a high school graduate through a home school program. She attended Western Nebraska Community College as well as massage therapy school. Since then, Scanlan says she has been through the “school of hard knocks.”
For seven years, Scanlan has owned Cappuccino and Company, and has recently formed Rising Tide, a real estate investment venture focused on obtaining and maintaining high quality real estate in the area to help provide safe and secure housing for those who need it.
Scanlan sits on the Business Improvement District board and heads up the Downtown Scottsbluff Association, where she has worked with city officials for permits and special events.
“My experience in marketing and promotions in my small business is relevant in all areas of life, but I expect it to be helpful in a city council position because our area, as beautiful and wonderful as it is, needs good marketing so it can be discovered and embraced by people who don’t live here already,” she said.
The prospect of being able to do more for the community than she has done so far drove Scanlan to run for city council.
She said her priorities are to make decisions for the support of small businesses, improve transparency of communication between the city council and the citizens of Scottsbluff and to vote in favor of measures that would increase amenities available to the citizens.
“Basically, small business, families and communication,” she said.
Scanlan said her focus is on helping small businesses succeed.
“Small businesses in our area need support because they’re the backbone of who we are as a community, and the families that comprise those small businesses rely on them, and, in turn, we on them,” she said. “So, I want to support small businesses, but then we also have a lot of getting back to normal to do after the COVID crisis.”
