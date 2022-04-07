Funding for Gering-Fort Laramie Canal repairs OK’d

State senators gave 40-4 final approval Thursday to applying federal COVID-19 aid toward North Platte’s Sustainable Beef LLC project and permanent repairs to a key Gering-Fort Laramie Canal tunnel.

Among western Nebraska’s half-dozen lawmakers, only Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman voted against passing Legislative Bill 1014.

Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, John Stinner of Gering, Tom Brewer of Gordon, Dan Hughes of Venango and Matt Williams of Gothenburg all backed the bill to allocate Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of American Relief Plan Act funds.

Gov. Pete Ricketts now will decide whether to sign LB 1014, the last of four Unicameral budget bills tapping either pandemic aid or flush state coffers for a wide variety of purposes statewide.

Before passing LB 1014, senators restored a $51.8 million boost in Medicaid payment rates for providers serving vulnerable Nebraskans as they overrode Ricketts line-item vetoes to the other budget bills.

Half of the reinstated funds will go to nursing homes, the ranks of which have shrunk in rural Nebraska with recent closures in Mullen, Valentine, Arapahoe, Ravenna and Tecumseh.

Lawmakers’ override votes on LBs 1011, 1012 and 1013 also restored intended payment-rate increases for providers of child welfare, behavioral health and developmental disabilities services.

None of Ricketts’ line-item reductions impacted those three bills’ $50 million boost in industrial “rail park” matching funds; $30 million in additional Rural Workforce Housing Fund dollars; $53.5 million to plan revival of the 1894 Perkins County Canal; and $80 million toward statewide water projects including a new 100-slip marina at Lake McConaughy.

While the trio of “mainline” budget bills involved regular state revenues, LB 1014 is confined to uses of the ARPA aid that Congress approved in March 2021.

Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance welcomed passage of the bill and its $20 million toward costs of the planned meatpacking plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system.

“I would like to thank Gov. Ricketts for supporting the Nebraska beef industry by including Sustainable Beef” in his ARPA spending requests, Briggs said.

“Today’s approval of LB 1014 brings us one step closer to our next milestone of groundbreaking” on the $325 million plant.

Briggs also hailed Sustainable Beef’s “strong support from the North Platte community,” including State Capitol efforts by former District 42 Sen. Mike Groene and appointed successor Sen. Mike Jacobson.

“At the end of the day, it’s been a long struggle” to secure the ARPA aid for the beef plant, said Jacobson, whom Ricketts named to succeed Groene Feb. 23.

LB 1014’s final vote had been held up for several days by filibusters against the regular budget bills and now-defeated measures to restrict abortion and reform criminal sentencing practices.

“Of all the bills, the ARPA bill was the one I was most worried about because the politics got thick in here,” Jacobson said. But “everybody seems to be in a better mood today.”

Thursday’s vote should be the last major hurdle for the state’s contribution to building the beef plant, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Ricketts has “been supportive all the way along,” he said. “Good gosh, he helped brainchild the whole thing.”

McPherson County rancher Rusty Kemp, one of Sustainable Beef’s organizers, has often linked the project’s conception to his conversations with Ricketts during a Vietnam trade mission in 2019.

Person joined Briggs in thanking senators for assisting the project with COVID-19 aid. The ARPA funds can be used for water, sewer or broadband projects or to alleviate other problems raised by the pandemic.

“Now we’ve got to work like the dickens on housing,” Person said. “That’s going to be our big challenge going forward.”

Sustainable Beef and related supporting businesses are expected to add nearly 2,000 jobs. Even before the project’s March 2021 announcement, a 2018 housing study called for a Lincoln County-wide push to build new housing and rehabilitate older homes.

LB 1014 allocates $23.5 million in ARPA aid to help permanently fix the middle of three tunnels on the Goshen/Gering-Fort Laramie canal, which runs from the North Platte River through Wyoming’s Goshen County and into Scotts Bluff County.

The 1917 canal’s Tunnel No. 2, located east of Fort Laramie, Wyoming, collapsed on July 17, 2019. The disaster triggered additional damage above the tunnel and cut off canal customers’ irrigation water for six weeks while temporary repairs were made.

Engineers with HDR Inc. have recommended three options to the Goshen and Gering-Fort Laramie canal boards. All would replace Tunnel 1, also in Goshen County, as well as Tunnel 2.

Combined cost estimates range from $25 million to $80 million depending on the option, according to a University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources account of a Feb. 9 public meeting in Gering.

The state of Wyoming also is expected to contribute toward the canal’s permanent repair costs.

In issuing his line-item vetoes to the regular budget bills Monday, Ricketts said his original January budget proposal already increased reimbursements for Medicaid service providers. His vetoes would have left $3.2 million for that purpose.

On top of that, LB 1014 would send $47.5 million in ARPA funds apiece to nursing homes and developmental disability service providers, the governor said.

But those providers and especially nursing homes need even more help to recover from staff shortages that COVID-19 only made worse, said Stinner, chairman of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee.

Jacobson agreed. Though “I really applaud the governor for the work he’s done since he’s been here,” he said, “we have a (nursing-home) crisis, especially in rural Nebraska.”

Stinner said Appropriations Committee members overwhelmingly recommended overrides of all but $14 million of Ricketts’ $186 million in line-item vetoes.

All six western Nebraska senators voted “yes” as the full Legislature voted 42-3 to back the committee’s override motions on LBs 1011 and 1012.

Overrides to LB 1013, which covers cash-reserve transfers, were approved on a 41-5 vote.

One of the dissenters was Erdman, also an Appropriations Committee member. He backed the LB 1011 and LB 1012 overrides in committee but voted there against doing the same with LB 1013.

Erdman agreed with Ricketts’ veto of half the bill’s $8.3 million for completing the unpaved MoPac hiking-biking trail between Omaha and Lincoln.

The full cost nearly equals the $8 million bill to four-lane the 9 miles of Nebraska Highway L-62A past his Morrill County property as part of the Heartland Expressway, he said.

The District 47 lawmaker also objected to LB 1013’s $20 million transfer to the state’s Middle Income Workforce Investment Fund, the urban counterpart to the Rural Workforce Housing Fund.

“It’s not a secret to anyone here, or anyone watching at home, (that) I am opposed to the government building housing,” he said.

Erdman similarly spoke last week against LB 1069, which would extend the life of the rural housing fund. A $30 million boost in its funding was included in the main budget package and escaped Ricketts’ vetoes.

Williams, sponsor of LB 1069 and the 2017 law that created the rural housing fund, won second-round approval of his latest bill on a voice vote later Thursday.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form