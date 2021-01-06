Funding for Gering manufacturer, Westmoor Pool approved by council

In separate measures Monday night, the Scottsbluff City Council approved $900,000 in LB 840 funding to help C.S. Precision Manufacturing with a proposed expansion and approved a bid for resurfacing of the water slides at Westmoor Pool.

The $29,900 bid for the slides will help as the city hopes to reopen the pool this summer after remaining closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said the slides are in disrepair.

“We did give some consideration to fencing off the slides, however, if you look at that facility, those slides are pretty critical to its success, at least that was our opinion,” Kuckkahn said. “It is a $29,900 investment, but if it can keep the pool open another couple of years, it seems like a reasonable amount of money to ensure the entire facility is open.”