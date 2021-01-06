Funding for Gering manufacturer, Westmoor Pool approved by council

In separate measures Monday night, the Scottsbluff City Council approved $900,000 in LB 840 funding to help C.S. Precision Manufacturing with a proposed expansion and approved a bid for resurfacing of the water slides at Westmoor Pool.
The $29,900 bid for the slides will help as the city hopes to reopen the pool this summer after remaining closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said the slides are in disrepair.
“We did give some consideration to fencing off the slides, however, if you look at that facility, those slides are pretty critical to its success, at least that was our opinion,” Kuckkahn said. “It is a $29,900 investment, but if it can keep the pool open another couple of years, it seems like a reasonable amount of money to ensure the entire facility is open.”
Under the economic development assistance agreement, C.S. Precision will receive $750,000 up front with another $150,000 to be paid within the next fiscal year. C.S. Precision manufactures and distributes hydraulic fittings. Under the agreement, C.S. Precision is to add 36 jobs as the company adds to its facility in Gering. The jobs are to be created in the next five years. The manufacturer previously had its request for an additional $293,265 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) approved by the City of Gering.
“We’re looking for assistance so we can add an additional building onto our facility and then expand our electro-plating line and we’ll add a lot more primary machining equipment,” C.S. Precision owner Scott James said. “The net effect, over five years, will almost double our capacity.”
James said his company has struggled to find employees with experience in their field. Most such workers in metropolitan areas are used to union wages and benefits and don’t want to relocate to rural areas.
“We’re working with the high schools and the college and going through and doing internships to provide training and give other options to people who may not necessarily go on to a secondary education opportunity,” James said. “That way, they’ve got another option for a career in this area that’s got good wage potential and benefits. We’re always looking outside the area to get new people to move here, but that seems to be challenging, so we try to train the existing workforce that we have available here.”
James said construction is expected to begin as soon as possible and hopes for the work to be done this summer.