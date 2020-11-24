Gering annexation meetings changed amid COVID-19 concerns among staff

Folck said annexation requires the property to have access to city services, or have them within a year of annexation. Also, it has to be adjacent to existing city limits.

The original resolution adds 38 tracts of land up for annexation, including residences, and four more tracts were added in the second resolution. Folck said the city didn’t have a total acreage figured for the proposed annexation due to the difficulty of tracking the figures for individual parcels.

Folck said there has been some resistance from residential owners about the annexation.

“There are people who don’t want to pay the property tax levy for the city, when I give them an estimate of what’s that’s going to be, many of them are OK with it, but some still don’t like it,” she said. “It is offset because of the lower rates for in-town versus out of town prices for water and electricity.”

She said it’s an issue of fairness.

“It’s not fair for everyone in city limits to be paying the additional levy while by chance someone is left off and doesn’t have to pay their share, they’re still benefiting from all the services,” she said.