Gering annexation meetings changed amid COVID-19 concerns among staff

The City of Gering tweaked its plan for expanding city limits at Monday’s night meeting, pushing back public hearings and changing the venue for those meetings to the Gering Civic Center due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
“We had a concern that we were going to pack this room full of people, which obviously isn’t anything any of us want,” Annie Folck, the city’s engineer said of council chambers. She said the civic center has more room to spread out and better ventilation.
“(We are) ensuring that everyone feels safe under the current circumstances to come to the meeting rather than making anyone feel like we don’t have capacity for them in this room,” she said.
The council voted unanimously to rescinded the resolution passed at the last meeting, approving a nearly identical intent to annex properties — only changing the dates and location of future meetings — and put forward another resolution to describe intent to annex additional land.
This is only the beginning of the process for the city.
Now, a Planning Commission public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in the Gering Civic Center on Dec. 15. The next time the resolutions come before the Gering City Council is Jan. 11, and that meeting is planned to be held at the Civic Center as well at 6 p.m.
Folck said annexation requires the property to have access to city services, or have them within a year of annexation. Also, it has to be adjacent to existing city limits.
The original resolution adds 38 tracts of land up for annexation, including residences, and four more tracts were added in the second resolution. Folck said the city didn’t have a total acreage figured for the proposed annexation due to the difficulty of tracking the figures for individual parcels.
Folck said there has been some resistance from residential owners about the annexation.
“There are people who don’t want to pay the property tax levy for the city, when I give them an estimate of what’s that’s going to be, many of them are OK with it, but some still don’t like it,” she said. “It is offset because of the lower rates for in-town versus out of town prices for water and electricity.”
She said it’s an issue of fairness.
“It’s not fair for everyone in city limits to be paying the additional levy while by chance someone is left off and doesn’t have to pay their share, they’re still benefiting from all the services,” she said.
Parcels include the Monument Dog Park near the landfill; land north of the Five Rocks Amphitheater, including the Westlawn cemetery; the old Western Sugar Mill and residential, commercial and industrial pockets to the south around Rundell Road. The properties added Monday night include two properties north of the old Western Sugar Mill, which is a site for the city to expand water services there.
Some of the properties, even those owned by the city, are only now able to be annexed because the city has expanded enough to put them within city limits, Folck said.
Folck said some of the annexation includes rights of way for roads like the former Highway 71 and Rundell Road. While there’s no immediate plans for repairs, Folck said it clears up maintenance responsibilities.
Folck said this is an early stage in the comprehensive plan for the city.
“Our next step is going to depend on the growth of the city,“ she said.
