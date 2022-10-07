Gering candidate forum features retail expansion, workplace housing discussions

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forums for the Gering mayor, city council and school board positions on Thursday, Oct. 6. These were organized by the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.

Bill Boyer, a co-chair of the committee, asked candidates a series of questions. They had 90 seconds each to answer questions. They could have 30 more seconds to follow up on their answers when everyone was done.

GERING MAYOR

Gering’s next mayor will either be Kent Ewing, a local business owner, or former Gering High School principal Eldon Hubbard. Current Mayor Tony Kaufman choose not to run for re-election.

Costs and vacancies

The two candidates were quizzed on how to fill vacancies in the city’s offices and how to meet electricity costs while maintaining service levels.

“The city of Gering needs to be aggressive in the pursuit of business … (and) helping businesses grow. They inflate tax revenue and relieve some of the pressure on infrastructure,” Ewing said.

Hubbard also recommended creating businesses as well as expanding housing opportunities.

“We need to, as there’s a housing need in the area, increase our tax base by increasing housing availability,” he said.

To fill vacancies, Ewing suggested active outreach while Hubbard said he’d advertise about the city’s best qualities.

Housing and retail

When coming up with ideas for added housing, Hubbard recommended asking legislators to renew federal funding aid. Ewing said he’d recommend waiting for inflation to die down.

Hubbard recommended targeted retail as a way to bring businesses to the city, while Ewing suggested that existing businesses could help out those just starting out.

Other issues

Both Ewing and Hubbard said whether Scottsbluff backs out of a landfill deal or not, that Gering should find ways to limit the landfill’s spread and extend its lifespan. They also said they’d promote the cities amenities by marketing both within and outside of the community.

GERING CITY COUNCIL, WARD I

The two candidates running for the open Ward I seat are Anthony Mason and Rebecca Shields. Mason is the director of the Riverside Discovery Center. Shields is on the Oregon Trail Days board and other committees. Shields previously served on the council.

Top priorities

Mason said he wanted to promote tourism and create a business-friendly environment.

“I think it’s a wonderful community and has a lot to offer and I want to focus on continuing to make it a business-friendly community and make an environment where young families can grow,” he said.

Shields said she wanted to improve the city’s business district and grow the community.

She said she wanted “to continue working with everything the citizens want in our town. On an organizational chart of our city, citizens are first in line so I’m here to represent them.”

Meeting costs

The candidates were asked how they’d meet rising electricity costs while maintaining service levels.

“We do need to explore more solar power, more wind power,” Shields said. “We need to work with other municipalities to see what they’re doing so we can incorporate that which works for us. Even if it’s by trial and error, we need to do something and see what we can do to keep these costs down for everybody.”

Mason said the city should enter partnerships for solar power and lock up rates long term.

“One of the goals of the city … is to try to meet those costs, minimizing how much you have to raise prices in order to do that,” he said. “I think any time you can diversify your energy supply … that’s going to help keep a stable supply and stable price rates long-term.”

Workforce and retail

To increase workforce housing, Shields recommended adding apartments to downtown buildings while Mason suggested increasing the availability of multifamily units.

Mason said the city should bolster local entrepreneurial programs to encourage retail and consider joint marketing with Scottsbluff. Shields suggested staying on top of LB 840 and TIF funding and having incubator startups.

Other issues

Both Mason and Shields said Gering should work with other communities if Scottsbluff pulls out of a landfill deal and continue to push recycling. They also recommended new events in various locations to get people more familiar with the city’s different amenities.

GERING SCHOOL BOARD

Six candidates are running for the three open positions on the Gering Public Schools Board of Education. Four of them — Krista Baird, John Maser, Greg Trautman and incumbent Brian Copsey — answered questions Thursday. Candidates Kolene Woodward and Justin Reinmuth could not attend, but Woodward did provide a statement to be read.

“I am running for the Gering school board because I want to see Gering at the top of the academic ladder once again. I believe this can be accomplished by retaining good teachers through good policy, supporting those teachers with good curriculum (and) having curriculum that focuses on reading, writing, math, science and history government and not the latest trends in education,” Woodward wrote.

Lessons from the pandemic

Boyer asked candidates what lessons could be taken away from how schools operated during the coronavirus pandemic. Copsey said he was proud of how the school managed, such as by sending staff to check on kids who had been having trouble with assignments and working to give internet access to students who didn’t have any.

Trautman said that while online learning should be used when applicable, in-person learning is important, too.

“While we can do certain things virtually, it may not be the ideal setting. While integrating technology into our classrooms, we also have to be aware of how they (students) interact and the value of in-person teaching,” he said.

Baird and Maser agreed. Baird said parents need to be engaged in their kids’ learning and that she felt online learning aggravated some emotional issues in students. Maser said online learning proved challenging for many kids.

“The technology in the classroom is amazing but there’s something to be said about teachers in the classroom and hands-on teaching,” he added.

Career academy

When asked what areas they think the district’s career academy should expand to, Baird and Maser said the priority should be focusing on making existing programs the best they can be.

“I think that there are a lot of good things already happening and (we should) continue to build on those,” Baird said.

Trautman proposed more financial literacy programs.

“I think the exposure to simple things like paying your taxes (or) how to apply for a mortgage and get a mortgage could help them down the road,” he said.

Copsey suggested health science, veterinary medicine and additional mechanical programs as potential areas of expansion and said the district could further those by continuing to partner with Western Nebraska Community College.

Other issues

None of the candidates wanted to turn exclusively to state funding to support the district.

“Nebraska traditionally has one of the best education systems in the country, so obviously we’re doing something right. We can always make some improvements of the funding but turning it over to the state is not the answer,” Copsey said.

Maser and Trautman said the local district would have less control if funded by the state. Baird suggested looking at grants and other funding avenues instead of state control.

Additionally, each candidate viewed teacher retention and support as a major issue to deal with if elected or re-elected. Maser also identified student retention and mental health as important issues.

The candidates all agreed that they would not be in favor of biological boys competing on girls’ teams in athletic events.