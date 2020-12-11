Gering City Administrator Lane Danielzuk retiring Dec. 31

Gering City Administrator Lane Danielzuk will officially retire on Dec. 31.

Danielzuk began his tenure with Gering in 2008, bringing with him extensive knowledge and experience after serving as administrator in other communities. In the time that he has been in his current position, Gering has seen major improvements including Pioneer Trails Industrial Park, numerous TIF projects, a new civic plaza, Oregon Trail Stadium, the Quad field expansion and more.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said, “Lane’s insight on numerous aspects of City government, procedure and processes will be greatly missed. He has been instrumental in helping the City complete a number of projects and assisted with expanding public/private partnerships as well as multi-jurisdictional relationships.

“Mr. Danielzuk’s management philosophy was to work behind the scenes. Under his guidance, City Council visions were successfully accomplished by blending personnel, resources and individual skillsets. On behalf of the City Council and City staff, we wish him much happiness in his retirement.”