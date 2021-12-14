Gering City Council accepts HR director resignation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The only other split decision of the night came after some discussion on the issue of the termination of an easement from the 1930s in which the city allowed for the Adm. Dewey Post Number 1681, Veterans of Foreign Wars to get its first 160,000 gallons of water of the year for free. One of the main reasons for the termination, Heath said, was that city staff wasn’t aware of it until recently and the city can’t afford continuing it.

“In (1939), when the agreement was originally done, water was probably pennies that really didn’t cost the city much to produce water,” he said, “but now, you know, in 2021 you’re looking at somewhere between 75 cents and a dollar to produce 1000 gallons of water. … We do have to operate our system and there is a cost to operating that system.”

City attorney Jim Ellison added that technically and legally, the city isn’t supposed to be offering free services anyway.

“Technically, under our constitution, the city is not allowed to give away services to one entity over another, and so that’s one of the other thoughts that went in to this agreement,” he said.

However, councilmember Ben Backus didn’t really like the idea of taking away a discount as large as that from the veterans.