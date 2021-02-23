Gering City Council approves bond refinance

The Gering City Council made a lot of money moves Monday night. They unanimously accepted a sewer repair bid, approved of a new Keno contract and opened options to refinance a multi-million dollar bond.
The city awarded a $454,572 bid to K.L. Wood and Company to replace a sewer line and manhole at the Union Pacific Railroad. City Engineer Annie Folck told the council the K.L. Wood bid was the lowest of three — well above the engineer’s estimate of $301,760.
“The main reason that the bids are so high is due to the complexities of working with the railroad,” Folck said. “This was a really difficult one to put an engineer’s estimate on because it’s hard to put a line item that says ‘difficulty in working with the complexities of the railroad.’”
She said since the city received three bids she said the bid was fair and does not see rebidding the project would lower the costs. She said to make up the difference in the budget, she said the city could use city funds budgeted for oversizing a wastewater line for the City’s industrial park, since there is no deadline to complete that project. She said the sewer line replacement is urgent.
“The bottom line is that this project is not an easy one, it’s got a lot of difficulties with the railroad,” Folck said. “It’s taken us almost two years to get permission from the railroad to get this done. We need to get it done sooner than later, before we start having issues with it.”
City Administrator Pat Health told councilor members that the line was installed in 1972, and said there were cracks in the line, most likely from the constant vibration of the trains and there was concern for a manhole collapse.
In other news, council members unanimously approved a new keno agreement and owner to run the city’s legal games of chance at Monday’s meeting.
Nebraska legalized keno — a bingo-style gambling game similar to the lottery — and allowed cities to use portions of the funds it generated for “community betterment purposes.” Gering brought keno into town in 1995, and Lucky One Keno ran the city’s operation from 2006 until now.
Ryan Keller, who owns and operates Small Computer Solutions, recently bought his employer Lucky One, which had 19 agreements to run keno operations in the Panhandle.
Keller said Small Computer Solutions offers a competitive advantage to its local government partners, offering them 10.25% of the gross proceeds, compared to 6% to 9% from other companies.
“One of the reasons we can do that is because of the computer business,” Keller said. “We’re able to maintain, repair and upgrade all our own equipment, which saves us a lot of money and lets us provide that 10.25%”
Keller said he knows the business from the ground up.
“I’ve been writing keno for about 20 years, I’ve been fixing the computer for the last 10 and I’ve been doing the day-to-day operations for the last two,” he said.
The agreement is effective April 1 and will expire in February 2026. The agreement is nearly identical to the former keno operation contract struck with Lucky One. James Ellison, the city’s attorney, said in the agenda filing that the terms and conditions of the agreement “are generally the same,” except for a new term requiring insurance. The operator is now required to have general liability coverage for $500,000 per bodily injury with $100,000 per person and an additional $100,000 for property damage.
Finally, the council members started options to refinance a wastewater bond owed to the state for costs of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, facilities and sanitary sewer system. In 2016, the outstanding principal amount is $7.4 million, and currently $5.2 million is currently outstanding. The city anticipates paying the bond off in 2036.
Brad Slaughter, a senior vice president at investment bank Piper Sandler and Co., told the council the city could restructure its bond, dropping the interest rate from 2.94% to around 1.5% to 1.6%.
Slaughter said there were two options for paying down the debt, one option allows for more cash flow savings every year, the other generates a large savings at the end and pays off the bond two years early — but the council did not have to make a choice on the exact path Monday. Slaughter said the first option would mean an annual net savings of $49,000 adding up for a total of $657,000. The other option would refinance the debt, but keep the city’s payments the same to pay off the debt early, netting $800,000 at the end.
Heath said the city was leaning toward an option that generated cash savings each year and put it toward other projects, saying that the department needed more cash.
Kaufman echoed Heath’s point.
“You’re better off having more cash in your pocket today to spend on something else, than the extra savings later on,” Kaufman said.