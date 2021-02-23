Gering City Council approves bond refinance

“I’ve been writing keno for about 20 years, I’ve been fixing the computer for the last 10 and I’ve been doing the day-to-day operations for the last two,” he said.

The agreement is effective April 1 and will expire in February 2026. The agreement is nearly identical to the former keno operation contract struck with Lucky One. James Ellison, the city’s attorney, said in the agenda filing that the terms and conditions of the agreement “are generally the same,” except for a new term requiring insurance. The operator is now required to have general liability coverage for $500,000 per bodily injury with $100,000 per person and an additional $100,000 for property damage.

Finally, the council members started options to refinance a wastewater bond owed to the state for costs of improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, facilities and sanitary sewer system. In 2016, the outstanding principal amount is $7.4 million, and currently $5.2 million is currently outstanding. The city anticipates paying the bond off in 2036.

Brad Slaughter, a senior vice president at investment bank Piper Sandler and Co., told the council the city could restructure its bond, dropping the interest rate from 2.94% to around 1.5% to 1.6%.