Gering City Council approves city administrator contract
Pat Heath is readying to take the helm.

At Monday’s meeting, the Gering City Council unanimously approved the contract for Heath to take over as city administrator. Lane Danielzuk, the current city administrator, will retire after 12 years in the position, at the end of the year.

According to the document, Heath’s salary will be $102,000 annually, with monthly allowances: $100 cell phone and $250 for the car. The city will also budget $4,000 a year for professional dues or subscriptions, which must be approved in advance.

This would be a decrease from Danielzuk’s current salary amount at $56.87 per hour, or $118,289.60 according to figures provided by Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley.

Heath has 39 years of experience in city administration, starting his career in his hometown of North Platte, but has been in Gering since 1991, in the Public Works department.

Heath will inherit the city’s $34 million budget, 80 full-time employees and 150 part-time employees, but also new challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Gering will close offices after Tuesday, observing Veterans Day on Wednesday, then until further notice due to the virus’ spread. Cooley told the Star-Herald that four employees tested positive Monday.

“We have to be careful. Who knows where we’ll be in the next few weeks?,” Heath said.

He said during the closure, the city would work to cross-train each other and meet remotely.

“Not a lot of work from home at the moment, we’re working to provide services without delay,” he said.

He said he’s eager to get started and to learn more about processes he was uncertain about.

“I hope we can look back on this time and marvel ‘Who’d believe that we’d wear masks to do our everyday jobs for hours at a time?’”

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

