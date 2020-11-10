Gering City Council approves city administrator contract

Pat Heath is readying to take the helm.

At Monday’s meeting, the Gering City Council unanimously approved the contract for Heath to take over as city administrator. Lane Danielzuk, the current city administrator, will retire after 12 years in the position, at the end of the year.

According to the document, Heath’s salary will be $102,000 annually, with monthly allowances: $100 cell phone and $250 for the car. The city will also budget $4,000 a year for professional dues or subscriptions, which must be approved in advance.

This would be a decrease from Danielzuk’s current salary amount at $56.87 per hour, or $118,289.60 according to figures provided by Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley.

Heath has 39 years of experience in city administration, starting his career in his hometown of North Platte, but has been in Gering since 1991, in the Public Works department.

Heath will inherit the city’s $34 million budget, 80 full-time employees and 150 part-time employees, but also new challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.