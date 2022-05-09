Gering city council approves equipment bid

The Gering city council held a quick meeting Monday, needing just 15 minutes to get through all agenda items. Half of the meeting was focused on one item: approving an amended equipment and materials bid for the Oregon Trail Park substation.

City Engineer Annie Folck said a bid from Border States Electric had increased. Issues on their end had led to meetings being delayed, which caused the prices of the vendors the company was working with to go up.

Folck said she had consulted with the city’s legal team to see what the best options would be.

“They recommended rebidding it unless staff felt it was in the city’s best interest to go with this price,” she said. “Prices are not going to go down if we rebid this. We feel as though this option, though not ideal, is still the city’s best option for this project.”

City Administrator Pat Heath said, amid supply chain issues and rising inflation levels, the city could expect to deal with similar price changes in the future.

The amended bid would cost just under $254,000, around $6,500 more than what the council had approved during its previous meeting. Despite the price increase, the council approved the bid in an 8-0 vote.

Other agenda items included a discussion of pay resolution and a resolution regarding the city’s firefighters’ pension plan trustee. These passed unanimously with no discussion.

The only other conversation came during a bid from the wastewater department. After not being able to convert their current camera system to USB media, the department decided to purchase an Envirosight Pro-18 ROVVER X camera system.

“With the age of the current camera, we’ve had numerous issues with the lighting and the track mechanism,” Public Works Director Mike Davies told the council.

He said his department chose the ROVVER X system after demoing it and saw it had good reviews.

The councilors approved the $99,000 bid unanimously.

