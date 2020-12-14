Gering City Council approves funds for CS Precision Manufacturing expansion

The Gering City Council unanimously approved a request of estimated $293, 265 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) by local machine shop CS Precision Manufacturing Inc. for its expansion project at Monday’s meeting.
The business manufactures hydraulic fittings and couplings to be used in agriculture, mining, construction, oil drilling and industry. Since its start in 2000, the business has grown from 12 to 66 employees and expanded five times to make room for new processes at Lockwood Road and D Street.
The new expansion means constructing a 200,000 square foot building, adding 26 multi-spindle screw machines and adding 32 jobs, and CS Precision Manufacturing is asking for help from the city. Tax increment financing means the city can pledge estimated increases in property tax revenue due to developing a “blighted and substandard area” for up to 15 years and pay down certain costs in development. In late 2019, Annie Folck said, much of Gering is listed as “blighted and substandard,” including downtown.
CS Precision Manufacturing estimated its $4.7 million expansion would increase the tax value of the property by $1.1 million, meaning the tax increment financing available is around $367,950, but they would only ask for $293,265 of that.
According to the CS Precision Manufacturing plan, that funding would go to buying a nearby parcel from Scotts Bluff County, site preparation, putting in a concrete driveway to D Street, landscaping, drainage, site engineering and legal fees for plan preparation.
In the Community Development Agency meeting before the regular City Council meeting, Annie Folck, the city engineer, presented a cost-benefit analysis completed by the city staff and planning commission.
Folck said a Community Development Block Grant the company applied for fell through, and they would be looking for funds elsewhere. She said that change could not be incorporated into the plan presented to the council because of the late notice.
“We now know that the CDBG funds are not available for this project,” she said.
CS Precision Manufacturing has $750,000 already approved in LB840 funding and will be applying for $1 million more, Folck said. She said there were no anticipated negatives for the surrounding area or schools, and that CS Precision Manufacturing would be using local construction companies and increase personal property. It meets the heavy industrial zoning requirements for the area.
Folck said the final requirement is to determine if the financing is necessary, called the but/for test. State statute requires city councils to reject the funding if the project would move forward with or without the funds. Folck said in her discussions with CS Precision Manufacturing, that isn’t the case.
“If (tax increment financing) isn’t approved, they won’t be able to move forward with the project,” Folck said.
The money will be provided after CS Precision Manufacturing gives receipts to the city for the projects approved for the funding.
In the regular council meeting, the motion to grant the funds was passed unanimously and there was no discussion during the public forum.
In other business, Council members Susan Wiedeman, Troy Cowan, Ben Backus and Michael Gillen, who all ran opposed in the November election, were sworn for another term Monday night. Council unanimously voted Gillen as council president and O’Neal as acting president. Public Works Director Pat Heath was officially appointed as city administrator effective Dec.. 31, when Lane Danielzuk, who currently holds the position, departs.
At the very end, during the open comments portion of the meeting, Mayor Tony Kaufman presented a plaque to Danielzuk, for his time with the City of Gering.
“We had to be sneaky, with an individual who can cancel agenda items,” Kaufman said, jokingly. “We needed to make sure we had a proper opportunity to thank a certain individual for 13 years of dedication and service to this community.”
Kaufman lauded Danielzuk’s dedication and skill set “which takes years in a career to achieve.”
“We’re going to miss you. We hope you stop in from time to time,” he said.
