Gering city council approves Keno Funds requests

The Gering City Council unanimously approved Keno Fund requests for two local organizations at Monday night’s meeting.

Keno Committee chairman Darrell Bentley was absent from the meeting, which left Mayor Koffman to speak on behalf of the committee’s recommendations to approve Keno requests of $9,800 by the Carpenter Center and $16,173.38 by Riverside Discovery Center.

“Our Keno Committee, they do a great job,” he said. “Darrell and his group have been at it for years. They’re very, very good stewards of that fund, very fiscally minded. And I can tell you that there is not one application that does not get truly vetted out. So, their recommendations have always been in high regard with our council in the past, and I don’t see that tonight being different.”

According to council documents, the Carpenter Center’s monetary request would be used to help in its update of the community fitness room, specifically to purchase four weight machines. In an application, the center argued that improved equipment will encourage community members to use the gym, thereby improving their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. The center has served 3,450 people in the last year, 1,152 of which were from Gering.