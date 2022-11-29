Gering City Council approves purchase of vehicles for Wastewater Department

The Gering City Council on Monday approved the purchase of two new vehicles for use by the Wastewater Department.

The first purchase approved was that of a new backhoe, which was budgeted for fiscal year 2023 to replace a 2012 John Deere 310SJ. Three bids were received, all of which factored in the trade-in value of the old backhoe.

All three bids fell below the budgeted $150,000. Upon staff recommendation, the bid was awarded to Titan Machinery for a 2023 Case 590SN backhoe loader, expected to ship in March 2023, for $100,796 after a trade-in value of $40,000. The winning bid offered both the lowest price tag and highest trade-in value.

A ¾-ton pickup truck was also included in the annual budget for the Wastewater Department. The new vehicle is slated to replace a 2011 Chevrolet 2500, which will in turn replace a 2008 Ford F-250 in another function. The 2008 model will be sold on city auction.

Three bids were received for the replacement pickup: a 2023 Chevrolet 2500 from Dan Hattan Chevrolet in Wichita, Kansas; a state bid 2023 Ford F-250 from Anderson Ford of Lincoln; and a 2023 Ram 2500 from Reganis Auto Center.

The staff recommendation delivered by Public Works Director Mike Davies was in favor of the Chevrolet from Dan Hattan Chevrolet in Wichita.

Davies explained the decision to recommend both purchasing from out of state and forgoing the state bid Ford as a matter of price efficiency and vehicle availability. He said the Chevrolet model is nearly identical and typically around $1,000 cheaper, also citing the reliability the department has enjoyed from the current Chevrolet. When asked if a local dealer could be found, Davies said area dealerships are unable to guarantee that they can order a truck that fits the Wastewater Department’s needs.

“I’ve looked in the Denver area and around Nebraska and they’re just not out there,” Davies said.

The council inquired whether a late-model, low-mileage used vehicle could be considered, to which Davies responded that the price of such a truck isn’t significantly lower enough to be cost effective.

The council approved the bid by the Wichita dealership for $46,533 with one dissenting vote from Ward IV council member Cody Bohl.

The council moved on to current business, unanimously approving five items:

Karen Palm was appointed to the Planning Commission.

The mayor was authorized to sign a state-mandated professional services agreement between the City of Gering and Panhandle Regional Development.

A Public Safety Standing Committee meeting was approved to review the truck route ordinance and consider an amendment.

A resolution was approved to appoint new Gering Human Resources Director Shannon Goss as trustee of the city’s police officers’ pension plan.

Approval was given to hold only one regular council meeting in December due to the holidays.