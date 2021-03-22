Gering City Council awards bids for upcoming street projects

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bid for paving asphalt streets on Holly Drive and A Street, also came in $72,000 under budget, but was closer to engineering costs.

In other news, City Clerk Kathy Welfl administered the oath of office to Cody Bohl, who was officially appointed to the Ward IV vacancy Monday night.

The council appointed Bohl to serve in positions filled previously by former member Parrish Abel. Bohl will sit on the public safety, public works, recreation and administrative committees and will also act as the city’s liaison for the Airport Authority.

Bohl also declared a perceived conflict of interest, since his employer, Floyd’s Truck Center, repairs city-owned vehicles. Since Bohl has no ownership interest in the business it’s not a legal conflict, according to the city attorney.

“The city attorney recommends that the council should vote to acknowledge the perceived conflict, but declare that it is not a legal conflict that would prevent me from voting on this for future similar items,” Bohl said.

In an unusual move, a member of the public spoke up during public comment. The woman identified herself as Judith Anderson, saying she was a new resident.