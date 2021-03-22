Gering City Council awards bids for upcoming street projects

The city of Gering awarded two bids for street projects at Monday’s meeting, well below the budgeted amounts.
The city council unanimously voted to award a $73,309 bid to Infinity Construction in Scottsbluff and a $242,342 bid to North Platte-based company Simon Contractors during Monday’s 17-minute long meeting. The city’s budget for the three street projects was $350,010, and the total construction costs came in at $244,229 — more than $105,000 below budget according to agenda packet documents.
City Engineer Annie Folck told the Star-Herald she received a sole bid for each set of projects, which is typical for asphalt projects because of the sole asphalt batch plant nearby.
“For the concrete, I’m a little surprised that we didn’t get more bids, but we advertised as we normally do,” she said. “The contractor that we got, we’ve worked with before and we’re very comfortable with them. They do quality work.”
The engineer’s estimates for redoing the concrete streets on Twin City Drive cost $107,590, about $34,000 more than the bid from the contractor. When asked what contributed to the lower figure, Folck said there wasn’t a sole factor.
“I think it was timing and their workload,” Folck said.
The bid paperwork showed Infinity estimated significantly less cost for asphalt and road base removal than the city.
The bid for paving asphalt streets on Holly Drive and A Street, also came in $72,000 under budget, but was closer to engineering costs.
In other news, City Clerk Kathy Welfl administered the oath of office to Cody Bohl, who was officially appointed to the Ward IV vacancy Monday night.
The council appointed Bohl to serve in positions filled previously by former member Parrish Abel. Bohl will sit on the public safety, public works, recreation and administrative committees and will also act as the city’s liaison for the Airport Authority.
Bohl also declared a perceived conflict of interest, since his employer, Floyd’s Truck Center, repairs city-owned vehicles. Since Bohl has no ownership interest in the business it’s not a legal conflict, according to the city attorney.
“The city attorney recommends that the council should vote to acknowledge the perceived conflict, but declare that it is not a legal conflict that would prevent me from voting on this for future similar items,” Bohl said.
In an unusual move, a member of the public spoke up during public comment. The woman identified herself as Judith Anderson, saying she was a new resident.
“This is my second winter and third snowstorm, by far the worst,” She said. “I’m from North Dakota, we have a lot of snow up there and a few solutions.”
Anderson read from her hand-written proposal, asking the council to consider hiring citizens to attach snowblowers to tractors to clear side streets.
“Since the city does not have the funds or manpower to keep those side streets cleared, I’d like to see if a local farmer would be willing to invest in a large snowblower for the front of his farm tractor,” she said.