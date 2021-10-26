Gering City Council deadlocks on annexation vote

With two councilmembers absent, the Gering City Council deadlocked in an uncharacteristic 3-3 vote twice in a row regarding the first reading of the proposed annexation of around 45 tracts of land at its meeting Monday, Oct. 25.
Prior to the vote, the council held a public hearing in which city engineer Annie Folck, Chief of Police George Holthus and city attorney Matt Turman spoke to the reasoning behind the proposed annexation.
Folck reiterated what she had discussed at the planning commission meeting on Oct. 5, saying the current boundary map looks like “a piece of Swiss cheese.” The goal of the annexation is to fill in those holes and address the issue of fairness.
“Property owners that are benefiting from city streets and city utilities are not paying the same property taxes as their neighbors next door. Now, they do pay additional utility costs,” Folck said. “…Ultimately, even though it may not make a difference to the property owner — whether they’re paying a higher utility bill or higher property tax — it does make a difference to the city.”
Folck said funds from utilities cannot be used in the same way funds from property taxes can.
She also asked Holthus to highlight what the annexation would do for first responders. Holthus explained that filling in the holes would clean up a lot of confusion among city and county first responders.
“We do have an interlocal agreement in Scotts Bluff County that gives us the ability to take law enforcement actions in areas that are outside of our area,” he said. “But as with any interlocal agreement, that’s dependent on the political personalities and circumstances within our community. And there is also the possibility that a judge could interpret that interlocal agreement as being not appropriate for the circumstances. It also causes us a lot of time and energy in the field training officer program. With new employees, we spend a lot of time telling them which areas are and which areas are not in our jurisdiction.”
Turman added in legal’s take on the annexation, particularly of mixed use property, which has proven to be one of the more controversial aspects of the proposed annexation.
Following the city staff’s comments, the hearing opened up to the public, in which there was one lone commenter: Robert Brenner of Robert Brenner Law Office representing George Anzarenus, who owns two properties being annexed.
Anzarenus, who was said to be ill and couldn’t make the meeting, had a lawyer represent him at the planning commission’s public hearing as well. Brenner brought up the same points as before—the legal descriptions of his properties are incorrect, and his property has a septic system that isn’t being addressed in the plan like it is for other properties with septic systems.
The public hearing closed after about 20 minutes, and then councilmember Ben Backus introduced a motion to approve the first reading of the annexation with the exception of tract 38, which is property owned by Paul Reed. After councilmember Troy Cowan tacked on tract 39, also property owned by Reed, Backus explained his reasoning for wanting to exclude the properties from annexation.
“Listening to Mr. Reed, I’m concerned. When he would say, ‘here’s where I hunt on the property. Here’s where I hunt geese. Here’s where I hunt turkey. Here’s where I bow hunt deer.’ And I couldn’t reconcile taking away how he is able to express his Second Amendment rights on his property,” he said. “I’m a bit of a gun nut, and if it was me, and that was happening to me, I would not be happy about it.”
Councilmember Michael Gillen commented that although Reed might not be able to hunt on his property any more, it would be more fair to the rest of the citizens of Gering to annex his property.
“I fully understand that people should have a right to use their property, but I also understand that the city must be fair to all property owners within the city of Gering, and certain property owners are benefiting from city services, city streets, city sanitation and those other services that we provide, and not having to pay their fair share of that,” he said. “…He’s still going to be able to hunt, just not on his entire property. And I understand where you’re coming from, but I also feel like everybody in the community should pay their fair share of what it takes to run the city that we all enjoy living in.”
Backus’ motion went to a vote, resulting in an even split of the council. Councilmembers Gillen, Susan Wiedeman and Pam O’Neal voted no while Backus, Cowan and Julie Morrison voted yes; Cody Bohl and Dan Smith were absent.
Mayor Tony Kaufman then entertained another motion to accept the first reading of the annexation as written. This vote also went 3-3, this time with Cowan, Morrison and O’Neal voting no and Gillen, Wiedeman and Backus voting yes.
A third vote then took place to make the decision on the first reading at the next regular meeting, which will be Nov. 8. All six members voted in favor.
Keno Fund Requests
In other business, the council approved five Keno fund requests: Up to $12,000 for the Scottsbluff/Gering Lions Club to use toward providing eye care to individuals in need; $6,000 for the Gering Merchants to use for Santa’s Village and the holiday parade; $4,000 for the Warrior Run to use for the timing company, t-shirts and signage; $3,848 for the Gering Senior Center to use toward refinishing the kitchen floor; and $5,500 for Girls State Golf.
Financial Audit
The council was also presented the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 financial audit by Kevin Sylvester of Dana F. Cole and Company.
Sylvester pointed out three issues the audit found for the City of Gering, one of which was considered a material weakness, which is defined in the audit as a deficiency in internal control “such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the entity’s financial statements will not be prevented, or detected and corrected on a timely basis.”
According to the audit, the three issues were segregation of internal controls, uncollateralized bank accounts and submission of audited financial statements. The segregation of internal controls was considered a material weakness because the city’s internal control structure experienced suspensions and delays for extended periods of time. The audit outlined the causes for all three issues to be related to COVID-19 and vacant accounting positions.
The review of the audit came after missing a March 31 deadline and a secondary goal of the end of June to submit the audit to the state auditor. Kaufman attributed the delay to the lack of a permanent finance director.
“We’ve been without a finance director; she left right after Christmas. So it was right when we normally start our audit,” he said. “And then we were, frankly, just uncovered. Some things weren’t — we weren’t ready for an audit like we should have been. And then with the absence of a finance director, it’s just taken us some extra time to just get it across the finish line.”