Gering City Council deadlocks on annexation vote

The public hearing closed after about 20 minutes, and then councilmember Ben Backus introduced a motion to approve the first reading of the annexation with the exception of tract 38, which is property owned by Paul Reed. After councilmember Troy Cowan tacked on tract 39, also property owned by Reed, Backus explained his reasoning for wanting to exclude the properties from annexation.

“Listening to Mr. Reed, I’m concerned. When he would say, ‘here’s where I hunt on the property. Here’s where I hunt geese. Here’s where I hunt turkey. Here’s where I bow hunt deer.’ And I couldn’t reconcile taking away how he is able to express his Second Amendment rights on his property,” he said. “I’m a bit of a gun nut, and if it was me, and that was happening to me, I would not be happy about it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilmember Michael Gillen commented that although Reed might not be able to hunt on his property any more, it would be more fair to the rest of the citizens of Gering to annex his property.