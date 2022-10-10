Gering city council gives support to Scottsbluff aquatics project

The Gering City Council approved Mayor Tony Kaufman signing a letter of support for an aquatics center in Scottsbluff during a regular meeting Monday.

Zac Karpf, a representative for the Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics voter advocacy group, presented brochures and information to the council. He told them he’d been working with Gering’s city administrator Pat Heath and the city’s director of parks/recreation and leisure services, Amy Seiler, to answer community questions and gather community input.

“As you’re well aware, these types of facilities are expensive to build, expensive to maintain, and we had a number of amenities … that have facilities that are in a state of disrepair related to aquatics. A lot of those facilities are scheduled for either major investment or closure in the next five years,” Karpf said.

He pointed to facilities operated by Regional West Medical Center, Scottsbluff Public Schools and the YMCA as such aging locations.

Scottsbluff voters will decide whether or not to authorize a half-cent sales tax increase to fund the aquatics center during the November election. If approved, it would be built along Avenue B and West 31st St. and feature numerous amenities.

“I’m not asking you to support taxes or support anything beyond just community aquatics and the potential of having a facility that has something to offer that no other facility in this area does in terms of competition swimming, a facility that can be used as a therapy pool, a facility that has an indoor component to it that can be used year-round as opposed to the 10-12 weeks that we get out of our outdoor facilities,” Karpf told the council.

He said Gering residents would get use out of the facility and would even help fund it, if approved, whenever they purchased goods in Scottsbluff. He also answered questions from the council regarding what the money would be used for and if any parts of the facility would be outdoors.

Ultimately, the six council members present voted to approve the letter of support.

It was not the only letter they approved for the mayor to sign Monday. Another letter will be addressed to the Department of Economic Development as part of a fair housing memorandum. This letter states they will send a flyer to all utility customers addressing housing discrimination before April 30, 2023.

Another letter they approved would support Amendment 1 on this year’s ballot. This amendment would tweak the state’s constitution to allow political subdivisions to use airport revenue to develop air passenger service.

The council also welcomed Shannon Goss, the city’s new human resource director.

“I’m really excited to be part of the City of Gering family and to do whatever I can to help make Gering a great place to live,” she said.