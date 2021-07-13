Gering City Council hosts seven-minute meeting

Only two items graced the Gering City Council agenda Monday night, making it one of their shortest meetings yet.

“Was that a new record?” councilmember Susan Wiedeman asked after they adjourned. The meeting lasted only seven minutes.

After calling the meeting to order at 6 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer and roll call, the council breezed through the consent agenda with a 7-0 vote. Councilmember Dan Smith, along with city administrator Pat Heath and city engineer Annie Folck, was absent from the meeting.

The council moved along to the authorization of Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign an agreement for mosquito control by and between the City of Terrytown and the City of Gering. The main goal of the authorization was to update the agreement, Kaufman said.

“It has been some time since we’ve actually done any change with that agreement, and so services are going to be the same, but we really need to update our pricing to be more current, and we will start … systematically beginning to look at all our contracts a little bit more often than we have,” he said.