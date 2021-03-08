Gering City Council OKs additional $233K for landfill tests

If either Scottsbluff or Gering decided to pull out of an agreement, all the funds would be ceded to the other city.

Folck said she would seek consent from the Scottsbluff City Council at next week’s meeting.

“There’s more than enough money (for) getting it sited, purchasing the property, getting it all engineered — all of that,” Folck said. “Then when it comes time for construction, then of course, then we’ll have to sit down and talk budgets.”

In other business, the city council members voted 5-2 to appoint Cody Bohl to the vacant Ward IV seat, with City Councilmen Ben Backus and Troy Cowen voting against. Bohl, 40, is operations director for Floyd’s Truck Center in Scottsbluff.

Mayor Tony Kaufman addressed both Bohl and the other candidate, Chad Nelson, before the vote, thanking them for their application and interviews.

“I feel we’ve gotten our community in a place where we’re attracting great applicants and the two are definitely great representatives of our community and people that we definitely would like to be associated with as we go forward,” Kaufman said. “So, no matter how the day ends, I definitely would encourage either of you to think about serving the community in the future.”