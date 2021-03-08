Gering City Council OKs additional $233K for landfill tests

The Gering City Council voted unanimously to approve an additional $233,012 to evaluate a proposed landfill site for the Twin Cities. Additional costs were incurred due to unexpected requirements for monitoring the groundwater. The original budget was $264,512, meaning the cost for the first phase of the project nearly doubled.
City Engineer Annie Folck told city council members Monday that engineers with the Trihydro Corporation based their estimates on the site — which is 17 miles north of the City of Scottsbluff off of Highway 71 in Sioux County — off of typical geology for the area. After both Scottsbluff and Gering purchased an option for the land, she said, engineers found the groundwater was way below the assumed 50 feet.
“It turns out that the site we selected, the groundwater depth is actually 170 feet, which is fantastic for the long-term viability of the site,” Folck said. “Unfortunately, it comes with a lot of additional cost for drilling.”
Per state requirements, in order for a site to earn a landfill use permit, the groundwater needs to be monitored for two years.
Folck said the money would come from the joint fund the cities created for a new landfill over a decade ago. In 2007, when the cities established an agreement on waste disposal, part of the agreement set out amounts each city paid into a fund to build the next landfill: $7.50 per ton of waste from both. Now the fund, sitting at about $1.8 million requires both the cities to sign off on any spending.
If either Scottsbluff or Gering decided to pull out of an agreement, all the funds would be ceded to the other city.
Folck said she would seek consent from the Scottsbluff City Council at next week’s meeting.
“There’s more than enough money (for) getting it sited, purchasing the property, getting it all engineered — all of that,” Folck said. “Then when it comes time for construction, then of course, then we’ll have to sit down and talk budgets.”
In other business, the city council members voted 5-2 to appoint Cody Bohl to the vacant Ward IV seat, with City Councilmen Ben Backus and Troy Cowen voting against. Bohl, 40, is operations director for Floyd’s Truck Center in Scottsbluff.
Mayor Tony Kaufman addressed both Bohl and the other candidate, Chad Nelson, before the vote, thanking them for their application and interviews.
“I feel we’ve gotten our community in a place where we’re attracting great applicants and the two are definitely great representatives of our community and people that we definitely would like to be associated with as we go forward,” Kaufman said. “So, no matter how the day ends, I definitely would encourage either of you to think about serving the community in the future.”
Bohl replaces Parrish Abel, who served on the city council for just over a year after being appointed to fill the seat vacated by Phil Holliday. Abel stepped down just prior to his arrest last month on felony charges.
The city council also unanimously approved a total of $23,000 in Keno fund spending.
Since the 1990s, cities and counties can use the funds generated from the game legalized by the Nebraska Legislature in the 1950s for “community betterment purposes.”
Committee Chairman Darrell Bentley presented the requests for funds which require the city council’s final approval. The first was a $1,500 request for the Western Wheels chapter of the Studebaker Club to help with costs of hosting a meet up for drivers in surrounding states and Canada in August. The other was $22,000 earmarked in the agenda as for the “Western Nebraska Baseball Club,” but which Bentley clarified was for the Gering Parks and Recreation Department for installing playground equipment at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
“We don’t do things for private individuals. This is going to the parks department,” Bentley told city council members.
Bentley said the department would purchase, install and maintain the equipment at the baseball diamonds.
Council member Susan Wiedeman said she approved of the spending, saying the equipment “gets a workout,” during baseball games, even in a pandemic.
“And there were probably 50 to 75 kids on the playground equipment, the whole game,” she said. “And I know that attendance was half of what it normally was.”