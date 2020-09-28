Gering City Council pushes through utility hikes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gering City Council voted unanimously Monday night to raise water rates by 11.5% and sanitation by 7.5% while lowering electricity by 5% as dictated by the 2020-21 budget passed earlier in the month.

With Dan Smith and Julie Morrison absent from the night’s meeting, it was a 6-0 vote to raise the rates immediately. City Clerk Kathy Welfl read from the council's prepared motions which passed unanimous support to “suspend the statutory rule” requiring three readings of the ordinances before passage.

At the former rate, 3,000 gallons of water cost $15.25, the increased rate will now charge $17 for 3,000 gallons.

The increase for sanitation means minimum residential rates and single family residences will be $17.85 a month up from $15.81.

The minimum monthly bill for electric rates will decrease from $29.70 to $28.22.

In other news, the council also approved a process for people to memorialize loved ones who had died in a collision or crash.

Frank Wimberley said he wanted to memorialize his father Donald Wimberley, who died in May 2019 in a car crash and bring his death to the public’s eye.