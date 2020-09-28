Gering City Council pushes through utility hikes

The Gering City Council voted unanimously Monday night to raise water rates by 11.5% and sanitation by 7.5% while lowering electricity by 5% as dictated by the 2020-21 budget passed earlier in the month.
With Dan Smith and Julie Morrison absent from the night’s meeting, it was a 6-0 vote to raise the rates immediately. City Clerk Kathy Welfl read from the council's prepared motions which passed unanimous support to “suspend the statutory rule” requiring three readings of the ordinances before passage.
At the former rate, 3,000 gallons of water cost $15.25, the increased rate will now charge $17 for 3,000 gallons.
The increase for sanitation means minimum residential rates and single family residences will be $17.85 a month up from $15.81.
The minimum monthly bill for electric rates will decrease from $29.70 to $28.22.
In other news, the council also approved a process for people to memorialize loved ones who had died in a collision or crash.
Frank Wimberley said he wanted to memorialize his father Donald Wimberley, who died in May 2019 in a car crash and bring his death to the public’s eye.
“It’s a serious issue. I think even today we had a couple of accidents,” he said, addressing the council. “I knew about a state program for the memorial signs, and I called up the city clerk and asked what it would take to have something like that done for our dad, and I was surprised to find something like that not on the record.”
According to the ordinance, the immediate family members of any person who is killed in a motor vehicle accident in city limits can apply. There's an exception if the deceased family member had a blood alcohol content equal or above the legal limit. The sign will be up for two years and will feature safety messages and the name of the person.
The council passed a motion approving the ordinance unanimously and also voted to suspend the rule requiring the ordinance to be read three times before passage.
“It’s touching when you have a tragedy that you have to go through as a family, and I’m sure there’s many in the community who’ve gone through this,” Mayor Tony Kaufman said. “Reality is, this is a fast-paced world and there are distracted drivers every single day. If there’s a token the city can do to provide beacons of reminders in our community, I think that’s fantastic.”
