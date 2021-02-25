Gering City Council to hold interviews to fill Ward IV seat

The Gering City Council will interview two candidates Tuesday, March 2 to fill the Ward IV vacancy after Parish Abel’s resignation last month.

The two residents are Chad Nelson and Cody Bohl, who are both scheduled for interviews during a special meeting at 5 p.m.

Nelson, 58, currently works for the Nebraska Army National Guard and currently supervises the maintenance shop at the Gering Armory.

Nelson said he wanted to get involved, and has some previous board experience in Belview, Minnesota.

“I had a little exposure to local government, so when the Ward IV seat came up, I decided to throw my hat in the ring,” Nelson said.

Nelson has spent most of his life in Scottsbluff and Gering, moving to the area when he was 11, and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He’s lived in Ward IV for 10 years.

Cody Bohl, 40, is operations director for Floyd’s Truck Center in Scottsbluff. Bohl lived in Gering for the past 38 years and is a Gering graduate. Bohl previously served on the Gering Planning Commission, and also is on the board of Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers and the Panhandle Conservation Club.