Gering City Councilmembers decline pay raises

Three city council members at a committee meeting rejected putting forward pay raises for themselves and the mayor, saying it was not the right time and that staff did not see increased wages.

City Clerk Kathy Welfl introduced the item during the Personnel Committee meeting Wednesday. She said pay raises were on the agenda because of outrage after officials approved a 4% pay increase in 2016. Then-members increased compensation for city council members from $3,500 to $3,650 per year and the mayor $6,500 to $6,800 per year in line with cost-of-living increases.

“It was agreed that every four years it would be looked at so we don’t get way behind and do large increases,” Welfl said.

Welfl said any pay increase would not be in the new 2020 budget, but could be set aside for next fall’s budget.

Mayor Tony Kaufman suggested taking the consumer price index average across four years and adjusting the wages that way, since the previous increases went after a long period where city council and mayor wages went unexamined.

Kaufman said its important for the council to have the conversation so adjustments to salary are fair. He suggested maybe reviewing salaries every two years, lest they repeat 2016.