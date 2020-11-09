Gering closes city offices due to COVID-19, Scottsbluff stays open

City of Gering officials announced Monday that city hall will close temporarily starting Thursday due to the spread of coronavirus in the community.

The City of Gering adopted a mask requirement at city hall in mid-October, during the upswing of coronavirus transmissions. However, Fire Chief Nathan Flowers, the acting public information officer, said the closure is required to keep staff and others safe and to provide measures in the event employees can’t come to work due to isolation or quarantine.

“We made the decision right now to close facilities to the public, the City of Gering wants to do its part to protect its citizens so we can provide essential services,” Flowers said.

Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley said there are currently four city employees who tested positive and are currently isolating. She said two people are waiting on test results. Three people are “come and go,” as they have to care for family members who tested positive and four people have recovered from the virus and are back to work.

All staff who are not ill or needed to take care of someone with COVID-19 will continue to report to work, according to the news release.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said in an interview that city operations will continue as usual.