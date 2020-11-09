Gering closes city offices due to COVID-19, Scottsbluff stays open

City of Gering officials announced Monday that city hall will close temporarily starting Thursday due to the spread of coronavirus in the community.
The City of Gering adopted a mask requirement at city hall in mid-October, during the upswing of coronavirus transmissions. However, Fire Chief Nathan Flowers, the acting public information officer, said the closure is required to keep staff and others safe and to provide measures in the event employees can’t come to work due to isolation or quarantine.
“We made the decision right now to close facilities to the public, the City of Gering wants to do its part to protect its citizens so we can provide essential services,” Flowers said.
Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley said there are currently four city employees who tested positive and are currently isolating. She said two people are waiting on test results. Three people are “come and go,” as they have to care for family members who tested positive and four people have recovered from the virus and are back to work.
All staff who are not ill or needed to take care of someone with COVID-19 will continue to report to work, according to the news release.
Mayor Tony Kaufman said in an interview that city operations will continue as usual.
“We have a task force in place that reexamines current Directed Health Measures (from the state) and is in regular contact with Panhandle Public Health Department,” he said. “The city is constantly monitoring and makes recommendations to elected officials and senior staff to monitor the COVID situation in the city and community.”
Kaufman said city council meetings will continue in-person in city council chambers on the second and fourth Monday each month, but the public, staff and council are required to wear masks and social distance.
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order allowing elected officials to attend via videoconference or telephone to conduct public business if they are isolating or quarantining from the virus through Dec. 31.
City of Gering officials encourage paying utility bills on the utility website at https://www.gering.org/departments-services/utilities. Customers are now able to see the current bill amount, pay the amount due, detailed billing and consumption history online. An account number and exact property location is required to set up an account online, which can be found on a paper utility bill;
When it comes to paying utility bills, Public Works Director Pat Heath said only the front doors of City Hall will be open to the public to access the dropbox for the utilities office.
“There’s an eight-foot by 10-foot area between the double doors — that will be open and there’s an old mailbox to drop utility payments off,” Heath said. “But the second set of double doors will be locked.”
A second drop box is located across the street from the City Administration building.
Building permits are available at www.gering.org. Residents and contractors can contact the city at 308-436-5096 for instructions on how to submit and pay for permits.
The city said in the news release that reopening will be evaluated week-to-week. Until then, “when necessary, citizens wearing a mask may meet with city personnel by appointment only, in the Council Chambers during regular business hours.”
Just across the river, City of Scottsbluff officials said they don’t anticipate closing.
“We don’t have any plans at this point to close, as of today. We’ve been fortunate enough not to have anyone quarantined or out with the virus,” interim-City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told the Star-Herald, adding that the city required employees to wear masks and maintain social distance since the beginning of the pandemic. “We’ve not been immune to the problem, but I feel we’ve been able to manage it,” he said.
