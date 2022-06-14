Gering council approves bids, project application

The Gering City Council approved several resolutions and amendments during its meeting on Monday, June 13.

One of the items on the agenda dealt with a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project application submitted by Prime Metal Products Inc.

The company requested $1 million in CDBG funds to purchase new equipment. An extra $10,000 would be used for the city’s cost of administration of the grant.

Herb Gibson, the president of Prime Metal Products, said he plans to bring in fabrication jobs to his Gering location. Gibson said he can’t purchase anything prior to state approval and estimated equipment could be delivered in 30 to 45 days of ordering it, but large pieces are six to seven months out.

The council unanimously approved this grant, as it did many others.

A resolution regarding ambulance services and personnel policy decisions regarding the hiring of relatives, bereavement leave and election board participation were all quickly and unanimously confirmed.

The council did vote to table one resolution regarding a pay plan for officers and employees of the City of Gering.

“We have an issue with one of the union contracts,” city administrator Pat Heath said. “We’d like to resolve that before we pass this resolution.”

The council approved economic development assistance agreements for three businesses. The first was a $35,000 grant for job creation to Schluter Eats Inc. The second was a $30,000 grant and $70,000 loan to Infinite Medical Spa LLC, also for creating jobs.

The third was a $50,000 grant to Crossroads Cooperative Association for job creation along with an extra $450,000 for public works improvement. All three groups had their agreements approved unanimously.

Finally, the council approved two bids for an ejector scraper and a four-wheel drive scraper tractor.

Steve Mount, the city’s director of environmental services, said Murphy Tractor and Titan Machinery had submitted bids for both. While Titan Machinery’s bids were both cheaper, the scraper they’d bid would be undersized.

The council voted to accept the Murphy Tractor scraper bid for $125,900 and the scraper tractor bid from Titan Machinery for $437,000.

