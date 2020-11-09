Gering council approves Keno grants; makes first step in annexation

Gering City Council had a different look for Monday evening with a socially-distanced city council and everyone masked, but business was done as fast as usual.
The board unanimously passed motions to $38,000 in Keno funds to five applicants, approved a contract for Gering to handle waste services in Bayard in January 2021 and started the long process for annexing land for the city.
All members of the council were present at the meeting, although City Clerk Kathy Welfl and council members Michael Gillen, Pam O’Neal and Julie Morrison attended via video-conferencing technology Zoom.
Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order allowing elected officials to attend via videoconference or telephone to conduct public business when isolating or quarantining from the virus through Dec. 31.
Keno fund requests were at the top of the meeting, with committee Chairman Darrell Bentley presenting the requests for funds which require city council’s final approval.
Since the 1990s, cities and counties can use the funds generated from the lottery, BINGO-style game legalized by the Nebraska Legislature in the 1950s for “community betterment purposes.”
The applicants were approved for the following:
— Melissa Lashley asked for $7,500 for a bronze angel statue and plinth for an Angel of Hope statue for the children’s memorial park honoring her daughter’s memory in Gentry Park.
— Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks asked on behalf of the Friends of the Robidoux for $20,000 to move the Robidoux Trading Post, a replica of an 1840s fur-trade building to a new location near Five Rocks Amphitheater after the city’s lease was terminated.
— RaNae Garton, chair of the Gering Merchants Association Board, requested $6,000 for improvements to Santa’s Village. She said none of the buildings will be open to the public due to COVID-19.
— David Wolf, who heads Legacy of the Plains Museum, asked for $3,300 for a video-conferencing room with a two-fold purpose: teaching virtual classes and business retreats.
— Finally, Education Coordinator Wendy Wells, from the Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center, requested $1,200 for the 2021 Regional Science Fair.
The only question came from council member Dan Smith, who said the request to Lashley was unusual and asked what entity would maintain the memorial park.
Bentley responded that he assumed it would be the city’s Parks Department after construction, but said he thought it was a worthy investment.
“As a parent who lost a teenager, a lot of people don’t have a place to visit in memory of their infants,” he said. “And after Mrs. Lashley’s presentation, I would’ve given her the whole town.”
Mayor Tony Kaufman said the city had looked at a plan to address parking and other needs for the park and said it would be a “great addition to the community,” adding that the memorial park in Sidney was well-liked by officials there.
In other business, Steve Mount, who heads environmental services at the city, said a long-awaited contract with the City of Bayard to handle solid waste would be finalized in January, and the city is getting dumpsters and roll carts ready. The council unanimously authorized the mayor to sign an agreement.
The final agenda item was approval declaring the city’s intent to annex property around Gering.
Council members made statements about their excitement for the project.
“This has been talked about since I was on the Planning Commission before I ran for council,” Gillen said.
Morrison said, “I think it’s great that we’re starting to implement our long-term plan. This is getting done, we’re taking the bull by the horns.”
There are 38 tracts of land up for annexation including residences. City Engineer Annie Folck said the next step will be several public hearings for community members to ask questions or express concerns. She said she’d received a handful of calls from residents concerned about annexation.
“The majority of resident’s haven’t had an issue with it, they wanted clarification and an understanding because it will add the city’s tax levy to those properties,” she said.
The first public hearing will be held before the Gering Planning Commission on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. A second hearing before the City Council will be held Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.