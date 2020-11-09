Gering council approves Keno grants; makes first step in annexation

Mayor Tony Kaufman said the city had looked at a plan to address parking and other needs for the park and said it would be a “great addition to the community,” adding that the memorial park in Sidney was well-liked by officials there.

In other business, Steve Mount, who heads environmental services at the city, said a long-awaited contract with the City of Bayard to handle solid waste would be finalized in January, and the city is getting dumpsters and roll carts ready. The council unanimously authorized the mayor to sign an agreement.

The final agenda item was approval declaring the city’s intent to annex property around Gering.

Council members made statements about their excitement for the project.

“This has been talked about since I was on the Planning Commission before I ran for council,” Gillen said.

Morrison said, “I think it’s great that we’re starting to implement our long-term plan. This is getting done, we’re taking the bull by the horns.”