 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gering council approves personnel policy change

  • 0
Gering council approves lunch changes

The Gering City Council tabled two agenda items and approved one more during their lightning-fast six-minute meeting Monday.

 CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Star-Herald

The Gering City Council held an exceptionally short meeting Monday, needing just six minutes to get through all the evening’s agenda items.

Council president Michael Gillen, who filled in for Mayor Tony Kaufman, motioned that the council members table two Agricultural Estate Dwelling Sites (AEDS) located at 200124 and 200359 Robidoux Rd. The AEDS would be used for dwelling purposes.

The council voted unanimously to table consideration of items regarding both sites.

“We wanted the city to review the acreage for the ag estate dwelling,” Gillen told the Star-Herald. “Currently, it’s at 80 acres that must be left in reserve to be part of that ag estate, and the two items that were on the agenda, the acreage that would remain would be less than that.”

The city’s planning commission could not make a recommendation as to the sites during its July 19 meeting,

People are also reading…

“We (the council) thought it would be best for the city to look at the overall policy and determine what ordinance of town that ordinance was designed originally for, and that’s something the engineer would need to look at for the city,” Gillen said.

The council then unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s personnel policy which would allow them to save and combine break times or work through lunch, if desired.

“What we had in the union contracts actually had language in there requiring employees to take a one-hour lunch away from work. What happens is a lot of the public works departments (employees), especially if they’re busy, they’ll work through lunch and leave early … it’s up to the discretion of the department head,” city administrator Pat Heath said. “…This gives us the flexibility for the department head to (allow employees to) combine those breaks and skip lunch.”

This would save time, Heath said, because it prevents the need for some employees to pack up their tools and secure a job site while they’re working just to take a mandated lunch break elsewhere.

If there’s an emergency such as a water leak or power outage, he said, they would be able to fix those without needing to stop and take a break or a lunch.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register

Oglala Sioux ban missionary, require ministries to register

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requiring churches and missionaries to register with the tribe before entering the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. An evangelist was also banned from entering the reservation for distributing a pamphlet that disparaged traditional Lakota spirituality. The tribal ordinance does not apply to local churches and ministries run by tribal members. It was passed in late July amid concern from some tribal council members over Christian ministries evangelizing on the reservation, working with children as well as a history of abuse against Native Americans by some churches. The tribe’s leadership has insisted it remains open to all religions, but the action showed significant pushback against some Christian missionary groups.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought causes French river to be crossable by foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News