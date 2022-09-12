Gering council approves pickleball court

The Gering City Council approved funding for a pickleball court to be built near Oregon Trail park Stadium during its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

City administrator Pat Heath said a member of the keno committee had approached city staff about using the endowment to build the courts, as well as lighting and a parking lot. This would use $600,000 of the endowment fund. The fund would be refunded to $1 million through keno revenue.

Members of the keno committee had already discussed and approved of the plan.

“We’re not going to be starving out anybody else that comes before us,” Keno Committee Chair Darrell Bentley told the council.

He said they very rarely deny funding that’s requested for community betterment purposes.

Kaufman praised the community-mindedness and stewardship of the committee.

“It was thought that $1 million endowment should be in place because it was unsure at the time if keno would really catch on in our community. Rest assured, I think it’s caught on. It’s one of the strongest voluntary taxes we have, and so it’s a great source of community betterment and reinvestment in our community.”

City Engineer Annie Folck said the addition of a parking lot would help with parking around Geil Elementary School. The lot would be unpaved, and bathrooms would be added nearby.

The council unanimously approved the proposal for the court and the purchase of lights for it.

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States,” Heath told them, “so I think they’ll be pretty popular in due time.”

The council also hosted a public hearing and took action on a redevelopment plan submitted by Pumpkin Creek meat Company LLC for its processing facility project.

Brothers Dean and Jared Lerwick are aiming to bring a packing facility to 2605 7th St., where a similar facility had existed in the past. Folck said the current property is valued at $180,709. With the renovations the company is looking at, the value would jump to over $6.3 million.

The company requested tax increment financing to be used for the project.

She said city staff recommended approval, since they judged the project couldn’t move forward without city funds. The city council unanimously approved the redevelopment plan.

They also recognized the Gering Fire Department for its work both fighting the Carter Canyon fire in August as well as for their day-to-day efforts. Kaufman said he “encourages all citizens to support the gratitude of Gering firefighters who protect our lives and properties so diligently every day of the year. This day’s for you, gentlemen. We appreciate you.”

Additionally, the council approved a pay plan which would give officers and employees of the City of Gering a 3.5% cost of living adjustment effective Oct. 1. They also hosted the first readings for six city ordinances, dealing with budgets and adjusted fees for city services.