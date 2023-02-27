The Gering City Council held its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, with council president Michael Gillen presiding in the absence of Mayor Kent Ewing.

On the agenda was the approval of a bid for work on the Oregon Trail Park Pickleball Courts and Parking Area, which was the third major contract awarded for the project according to City Engineer Annie Folck.

“This is a project that we’ve been working on for a while now, it’s funded out of the Keno funds, and we had $600,000 for the entire project,” said Folck.

Bids for the surface of the court and the surrounding lighting were approved by the council at previous meetings, and Monday’s bid concerned the remaining site work. This includes grading, walkways and the parking area, which will be crushed concrete.

Two bids were received for the project, with the lowest coming from Mark Chrisman Trucking, Inc. out of Gering. The bid came in at $264,275.50, which was below the Engineer’s estimate of $285,488.00. The council awarded the bid to Mark Chrisman Trucking Inc. with a unanimous vote.

Other business for the council included its approval for the mayor to sign a letter to the Nebraska Legislative General Affairs Committee in support of LB 148.

The bill would change powers and duties of the State Racing and Gaming Commission related to licensed racetrack enclosures and change dates related to the required market analysis and socioeconomic-impact studies, which would open the door for the development of such facilities in the Panhandle.

The letter cites the City of Gering’s work to promote western Nebraska, and says that, “An opportunity to add a casino and racetrack would significantly enhance the vision and mission to promote attractive amenities in the Panhandle which draws visitor stays and tourism revenues from a four-state area.”

Further, it cites the previous support for the notion expressed by voters in the 12 panhandle counties, specifically the 65% in favor of Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, and the statewide vote on Initiative 430, which was 65% in favor as well, both in the 2020 General Election.

The council approved the mayor’s signature on the letter, with one dissenting vote from Ward II councilwoman Pam O'Neal. The bill is slated for a hearing on March 13.