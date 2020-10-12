Gering council meeting canceled, agenda items moved to Oct. 26 meeting

Monday’s Gering City Council meeting was canceled earlier in the day because there wouldn’t be enough council members to conduct business, City Clerk Kathy Welfl wrote in a news release. Welfl told the Star-Herald four members said they were unable to attend.

Items on the agenda included approving economic development funds for Monument Inn and Suites, a measure to allow the mayor to sign a supplemental license agreement between the city and Union Pacific Railroad and an agreement to settle fee errors between ALLO Communications, Scotts Bluff County, the City of Scottsbluff and Gering.

The news release said agenda items from this meeting will be placed on the Oct. 26 agenda.

“If, however, a need for a special meeting arises, city officials will schedule one,” the release said.

