 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering council meeting canceled, agenda items moved to Oct. 26 meeting
0 comments

Gering council meeting canceled, agenda items moved to Oct. 26 meeting

Monday’s Gering City Council meeting was canceled earlier in the day because there wouldn’t be enough council members to conduct business, City Clerk Kathy Welfl wrote in a news release. Welfl told the Star-Herald four members said they were unable to attend.

Items on the agenda included approving economic development funds for Monument Inn and Suites, a measure to allow the mayor to sign a supplemental license agreement between the city and Union Pacific Railroad and an agreement to settle fee errors between ALLO Communications, Scotts Bluff County, the City of Scottsbluff and Gering.

The news release said agenda items from this meeting will be placed on the Oct. 26 agenda.

“If, however, a need for a special meeting arises, city officials will schedule one,” the release said.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Brewer, Storer face off in debate
Politics

Brewer, Storer face off in debate

  • Updated

Tonya Store and Tom Brewer debated at Alliance High School Performing Arts Center to state their case why they are the best choice for the 43rd district legislative seat.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News