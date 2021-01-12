Gering council weighing micro-TIFs

The Gering City Council voted unanimously to table a measure Monday night to introduce smaller loans for redevelopment called micro-TIFs and planned to examine the process in-depth at an upcoming meeting.
Gering City Engineer Annie Folck recommended the council pass the measure, saying it would open up development usually reserved for bigger companies,
“Up until this point, we haven’t had any tools like this available to us,” she said. “When it was brought to our attention that this is now available and this now an option for us through state statute, we wanted to do some checking and see if it’s something that might be good for our community.”
Tax increment financing is a is a public funding method used as an economic development tool, usually called TIF. It means the city can pledge anticipated future increases in property tax revenue up to 15 years to develop a “blighted and substandard area,” paying down certain costs in for the developer.
Much of Gering is considered “blighted and substandard,” Folck said, including downtown and other areas in town. Currently, those projects have multi-million price tags, such as the recent approval for CS Manufacturing, and require approval by committees and the city council.
Folck said the process in Gering now takes about eight weeks.
“We’ve gotten it down to where it’s about an eight-week process at that point, but it still costs a lot of legal fees. And there’s a lot of a lot of challenges for a smaller scale project like that,” she said.
On the other hand, micro-TIFs mean smaller projects would get funded for a shorter amount of time (10 years).
“This expedited process would make it much easier for individual property owners that have a residential lot or a single family home, come forward and be able to actually develop those properties,” Folck said.
The new requirements would also mean small businesses would also qualify.
A micro-TIF application requires redevelopment of a single structure in a “substandard and blighted area” in a county with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants. The structure has to be less than 60 years old and there are caps for assessed value when the project is complete. Completed projects cannot be higher in value than: $250,000 for a project involving a single-family residential structure; $1 million for a project involving a multi-family residential or commercial structure; $10 million for a project involving the revitalization of a structure included in the National Register of Historic Places.
Attorney John Selzer, from Simmons Olsen Law Firm, said at the meeting that the state statute was only passed recently, meaning that there’s still discussion and research into its interpretation.
“I’ll tell you that this is brand new statute, there’s no regulations or anything like that,” he said.
He said the legal interpretation of the statute currently is that if an application meets all requirements then it must be approved within 30 days of receiving the application.
“We want to make sure council knows that a reasonable interpretation of that is that it’s not discretionary,” he said.
Council members Pam O’Neal and Susan Wiedeman expressed their discomfort with the that provision, asking for another presentation at the next meeting.
“You know, the overall goal is to allow smaller projects without the burdens of expansive public hearings. And so they figure smaller projects. They’re going to not be affecting as many people,” Selzer said.
Folck said they’ll continue that discussion at the next meeting.
“In the meantime, we will certainly do a little more research and see if we can find (more information and) get some comfort level with it,” she said.