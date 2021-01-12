Gering council weighing micro-TIFs

The Gering City Council voted unanimously to table a measure Monday night to introduce smaller loans for redevelopment called micro-TIFs and planned to examine the process in-depth at an upcoming meeting.

Gering City Engineer Annie Folck recommended the council pass the measure, saying it would open up development usually reserved for bigger companies,

“Up until this point, we haven’t had any tools like this available to us,” she said. “When it was brought to our attention that this is now available and this now an option for us through state statute, we wanted to do some checking and see if it’s something that might be good for our community.”

Tax increment financing is a is a public funding method used as an economic development tool, usually called TIF. It means the city can pledge anticipated future increases in property tax revenue up to 15 years to develop a “blighted and substandard area,” paying down certain costs in for the developer.

Much of Gering is considered “blighted and substandard,” Folck said, including downtown and other areas in town. Currently, those projects have multi-million price tags, such as the recent approval for CS Manufacturing, and require approval by committees and the city council.